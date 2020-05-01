Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Food drive
St. Peter Catholic Church is holding a food drive to benefit Catholic Charities. Nonperishable food donations may be dropped off curbside at the church, 2700 E. Fourth St. Volunteers will be available at the covered breezeway from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today to receive donations from vehicles.
Arlington Boulevard
Crews are continuing work on the last phase Arlington Boulevard this week and will close the westbound lanes between Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street tonight through Monday morning. During that time, westbound traffic will be detoured onto Greenville Boulevard and Red Banks Road. The detour will not impact eastbound traffic. Beginning Monday, the inside lane in each direction, as well as the center turn lane, will be closed to traffic. Traffic will be maintained in each direction via the outside travel lane, but the work in the center lanes will prevent left turns from either direction. This step is scheduled to last approximately one week. Access to businesses will be maintained as much as possible.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
School meals
Pitt County Schools is continuing to deliver breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to youth up to age 18. Distribution is available at varied times, mid-day, at sites throughout the county. Some delivery stops include school sites, though official “grab and go” sites are closed. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us and click COVID-19 Meal Distribution for delivery sites and schedules.
Library offerings
Sheppard Memorial Library and its branches have suspended curbside service in compliance with city and county stay-at-home orders. The public is encouraged to utilize online services including a large catalogue of e-books for adults and children accessible through sheppardlibrary.org. Virtual story times are offered at 11 a.m. Mondays and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays at facebook.com/sheppardchildrens/groups. Call 329-4580. Curbside service is available at the Farmville Public Library. Call 753-3355 or visit farmvillelibrary.org.
Police reports
The Greenville Police Department now is accepting reports online for some non-emergency crimes that occurred within Greenville city limits. Users can access the online reporting system at www.greenvillenc.gov. Once there, click on the police subpage and look for the “File a Report Online” button at the top of the page.
Learn to quilt
The Greenville Quilters Guild is rescheduling its Learn To Quilt Day at a later date. It is a great way for beginner quilters to learn from expert guild members. Participants will get an overview of styles, techniques and forms of quilting, plus hands-on experience using materials provided to get started on their first quilt. Lunch will be provided. Call Lori Millsap at 252-864-4232 or email gqgpres@gmail.com to register.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way’s statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance.