Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Greenville Grooves
The Greenville Grooves Music Festival and Juneteenth Celebration featuring Carroll Dashiell will be held from 6-9 p.m. on June 18 at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 100 E. First St.
Post 160 to meet
American Legion Post 160 will meet at 6:30 pm Thursday at the post headquarters, 1700 Chestnut St. Call 756-7519 for further information.
Senior Games
Wednesday is the deadline to register for the 2021 Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games, scheduled for June 7-20. Athletes and artists age 50 and over will have an opportunity to compete in more than 40 sports events and SilverArts, which includes visual, literary, performing and heritage categories. The Celebration of the Games opening ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on June 7. The games are a leading health and well-being program for the residents of Pitt County. Participants are joined by participants from Beaufort, Martin, Hertford and Bertie Counties. Qualified participants on the local level will be eligible to compete in the NC Senior Games State Finals this fall. For more information or to register, call 902-1975.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service from 1-3 p.m. today. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant’s sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County’s are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 252-847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
Silver Sneakers, 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
Chair Yoga, 2-3 p.m. Fridays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
Advance Care Planning Clinic, 9-11 p.m. Thursday. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Road to Resources: Assistive Technology 3-4 p.m. May 17.
Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Jewelry class will be held , 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Cost is $5.
Vacation to Lancaster Pa. June 21-23. Price is $419 per person based on double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel, a show, tours, meals and more.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m. and noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave. Call 355-5111 or visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.