Family and friends day
St. Matthew True Born Faith of Christ Church, 601 Norris St., will host family and friends day with a “Praise in the Parking Lot” service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Dinner will be served.
Senior Games
Wednesday is the deadline to register for the 2021 Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games, scheduled for June 7-20. Athletes and artists age 50 and over can compete in more than 40 sports events and SilverArts, which includes visual, literary, performing and heritage categories. The Celebration of the Games opening ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on June 7. Qualified participants on the local level will be eligible to compete in the NC Senior Games State Finals this fall. For more information or to register, contact Pitt County Community, Schools and Recreation at 902-1975.
COVID-19 vaccinations
The Pitt County Health Department is offering first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Taft Christian Life Center at Jarvis Memorial UMC, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville. Shots also will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22 at Antioch Church Ministries, 2659 Railroad St., Bell Arthur. Call 830-4053. No appointment is needed. Participants must be at least 18.
The Greenville Jaycees will hold its Squawk and Squeal barbecue pork and chicken plate sale to benefit Third Street Education Center starting at noon on Saturday at the center, 600 W. Third St. Plates are $10 and include pork barbecue and grilled chicken, mac and cheese, green beans, a roll, doughnut and a bottle of water. This event is first-come, first-served. Pay with cash, check or Venmo @greenvillejaycees. Do not Venmo in advance of pickup. For more information email gvjaycees@gmail.com.
Marine Flea Market
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron will have its annual Marine Flea Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Chocowinity Middle School, 3831 U.S. 17 Business. The market features anything and everything nautical and is held in conjunction with the Spring Heat Car/Truck Show. Email questions to executiveofficer@pspsnc.com. Visit pamlicosailandpowersquadron.org for more information.
Women's Day, giveaway
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, will co-host a food and clothing giveaway at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
SpringFest
Nooherooka Natural, 2029 Mewborn Church Road, Snow Hill, will hold its Spring Fest from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature handcrafted items from local woodworkers, artists and potters for purchase. Food trucks will be on site and Nooherooka will hold a meat sale. Call Mary Betty at 252-714-2650 to reserve a vendor table. For more information call 252-747-5054.
5k for Reentry
NC Reentry Innovator for Success Inc. is holding a virtual 5K to raise funds for the purchase of a transition home to provide services for those transitioning out of jail or prison. Everyone who registers will receive a 3-inch medal and ribbon and a custom digital bib. Registration ends Monday at www.ncreentryinnovators.org.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, 2-6 p.m., Thursday.
- Drew Steele Center, 1058 S. Elm St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday.