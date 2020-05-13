Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
GUC advises flushing
As North Carolina begins to reopen, Greenville Utilities Commission is encouraging all businesses that have been shut down to flush their plumbing systems. “If buildings are closed and water is not used for a long period of time, that water sits in the pipes and becomes stagnant. This creates the potential for bacteria to grow and sediments to accumulate,” said GUC Water Quality Manager Anthony Whitehead. “We do not anticipate any problems right now because the temperatures and humidity haven’t been too high during the shutdown, but we would rather err on the side of safety and ask our customers to take these extra precautions.” GUC recommends flushing pipes throughout the entire building, including all water-using appliances like ice machines and dishwashers. Flushing clears out the water that has been sitting during low-use periods and replaces it with high-quality water from GUC’s supply. Guidance on flushing for periods of low- or no-use is posted at guc.com in the COVID-19 Relief page, or call 329-2160.
City tennis courts
Greenville Recreation and Parks Department has reopened tennis courts for public play. Guidelines are posted at each facility outlining tips and recommendations for playing tennis safely as outlined by the USTA. Staff has also asked participants to follow the restrictions below while using a public tennis court: Only two people allowed on each court; singles play, no doubles play allowed until further notice; instruction will not be allowed; social distancing measures need to be met at all times; avoid touching gates, fences and benches if at all possible; players should leave the court as soon as play ends — no congregating. Tennis facilities are located at Elm Street Park, Thomas Foreman Park and Evans Park. Public restrooms in these locations will remain closed.
WIC services
Additional individuals may qualify for WIC services during the COVID-19 crisis. WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children up to age 5 years. Interested individuals can contact call Pitt County Health Department at 252-902-2393 or visit www.nutritionnc.com/wic/wic-referral.asp for more information.
Naloxone kits
Free naloxone kits are now available to the public from the Pitt County Health Department in an effort to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths. Naloxone can be administered to completely or partially reverse overdoses induced by natural or synthetic opioids. Kits are available on a walk-in basis 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the health department, 201 Government Circle. Due to a limited supply kept in stock, call 902-2305 to ensure availability.
Food safety
The foods safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. They are based on guidance and best practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization and the best available science. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/.