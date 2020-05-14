Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Jaycee Park programs
The Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts staff are working on plans for art programming this summer and aim to announce changes to our summer camps and classes as soon as possible. The Princess Dance Camp sessions will not be held the week of June 1, 8 or 15. The Famous Artist Camp, Young Potter’s Wheel Camp, Create a Puppet Camp and Addicted to Art camp in June have been canceled. July programs will be determined based on state guidelines for safety as well as instructor availability. It is possible the status of these sessions will not be announced before June. Contact scaropreso@greenvillenc.gov or call 252-329-4546.
Greenville Grooves
The Annual Carroll Dashiell Greenville Grooves Music Festival set for June 19 at Five Points Plaza has been canceled, according to a post on Greenville’s Facebook page. The event was canceled due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its impact on large gatherings, the post said. Organizers hope to bring it back better than ever in 2021, the post said.
Photography contest
The River Park North Photography Contest is accepting entries through 5 p.m. on May 31 in three categories: adult professional, adult amateur and amateur youth 15 and younger. All photos must have been taken at the park between June 1 and May 31. The park is currently open for photography. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/river-park-north/photography-contest for more information and to submit entries. No prizes will be awarded this year. Photos will be judged and winners will receive certificates. Winners will be published in The Daily Reflector.
Library curbside service
Sheppard Memorial Library, all branch libraries, and the Bookmobile remain closed to the public due to COVID-19. Curbside pickup has resumed at the main library, 530 Evans St., as well as Carver, East and Winterville branches. Visit catalog.sheppardlibrary.org to reserve material. There is a limit of five items per library card. Pickups will be available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Patrons will receive an email or phone call to let them know when their items are ready. During this time, library items also may be returned in book drops. No overdue fines are being charged during closure. Curbside service also is available at the Farmville Public Library. Call 753-3355 or visit farmvillelibrary.org.
Food drive
Keller Williams Real Estate is hosting a food drive through May 14 to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Donations of nonperishable foods may be delivered to 1601 S. Evans St. To arrange to have donations picked up, call 355-6000 or mail klrw312@kw.com.
New farmers market hours
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
Master Gardeners
The Pitt County Master Gardeners have postponed their annual plant sale originally scheduled for May 16 at the County Arboretum.