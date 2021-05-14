Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Taste of Uptown
Uptown Greenville will host “Taste of Uptown on the Tar” from 6-9 p.m. tonight on the Greenville Bridge at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature Uptown restaurants, live music and a beer garden. Included in each ticket purchase are two hors d’oeuvres and a beverage of your choice. Tickets are required. Visit uptowngreenville.com to purchase them.
‘Nunsense’ auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., is hosting auditions for “Nunsense.” Five actors are sought for soprano and mezzo-soprano roles. Auditions are scheduled to begin today and continue weekends through the end of May. To schedule an audition time, email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com or text 468-8708.
5k for Reentry
NC Reentry Innovator for Success Inc. is holding a virtual 5K to raise funds for the purchase of a transition home to provide services for those transitioning out of jail or prison. Everyone who registers will receive a 3-inch medal and ribbon and a custom digital bib. Registration ends Monday at www.ncreentryinnovators.org.
Family and friends day
St. Matthew True Born Faith of Christ Church, 601 Norris St., will host family and friends day with a “Praise in the Parking Lot” service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Dinner will be served.
Squawk and Squeal
The Greenville Jaycees will hold its Squawk and Squeal barbecue pork and chicken plate sale to benefit Third Street Education Center starting at noon on Saturday at the center, 600 W. Third St. Plates are $10 and include pork barbecue and grilled chicken, mac and cheese, green beans, a roll, donut and a bottle of water. Pay with cash, check or Venmo @greenvillejaycees.
Marine Flea Market
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron will have its annual Marine Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Chocowinity Middle School, 3831 U.S. 17 Business. The market features anything and everything nautical and is held in conjunction with the Spring Heat Car/Truck Show.
Food, clothes giveaway
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, will co-host a food and clothing giveaway at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
SpringFest
Nooherooka Natural, 2029 Mewborn Church Road, Snow Hill, will hold its Spring Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature handcrafted items from local woodworkers, artists and potters for purchase. Food trucks will be on site and Nooherooka will hold a meat sale.
COVID-19 vaccinations
The Pitt County Health Department is offering first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the Taft Christian Life Center at Jarvis Memorial UMC, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville. No appointments are necessary.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment at the center or for a blood drive from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the Drew Steele Center, 1058 S. Elm St.