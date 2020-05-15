Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Peace officer observances
Today is national Peace Officer Memorial Day. Public observances that normally take place in the Pitt County area will not be held this year. The Greenville Police Department has posted several videos on its social media feeds in honor of Police Week. Greenville officers and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies also participated in a “hero workout” in honor of fallen officers on Wednesday. A small contingent of Law Enforcement United bicycle riders and honor guard members will be stopping at local sites where officers were killed in the line of duty today. There also will be a moment of silence on police radio about 10 a.m., along with a wreath laying at the Greenville Police Department headquarters on Greene Street.
Adopt a Street
The city of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call (252) 329-4522 or visit greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.
City parks
Greenville Recreation and Parks has reopened the off-leash dog park on River Drive and River Park North. Hours at River Park are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Nature Center and kayak launch will remain closed but fishing pier and trails are open. Events, shelter and building rentals at all city parks are cancelled through May 29. All indoor facilities, playgrounds, picnic shelters, restrooms and the extreme park remain closed. Open spaces and greenways are open. Social distancing is encouraged.
Master Gardeners
The Pitt County Master Gardeners have postponed their annual plant sale originally scheduled for May 16 at the County Arboretum.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging has closed its centers until further notice although staff is working and available to serve residents by phone at 752-1717. Meal delivery also is continuing and volunteers are needed. Staff also are collecting nonperishable food items and personal care items for clients. The organization has scheduled a community shred event for 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 29 at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
CON fundraiser
Churches Outreach Network has set up a gofundme page with a $25,000 goal to support its work to assist vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis. The organization has been working in Greenville area since 2008 to provide basic needs of food, clothing and shelter while connecting individuals to valuable resources for a better life. In this time of crisis, CON continues to be the hands and feet of Jesus by reaching out and serving those in need, organizers said. “As our motto states, we provide food to the hungry and hope to the hopeless.” Give to the CON COVID-19 Response Fund at www.gofundme.com/f/churches-outreach-network-covid19. Donations will continue the response that is already underway.