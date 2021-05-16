Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Youth vaccinations
Vidant Health will begin vaccinating children age 12-15 at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd., starting Monday. Appointments are currently available and can be made by calling 847-8000. A legal guardian must be present at the time of appointment.
Organ recitals
The East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation announces its 2021 Summer Organ Recital Series celebrating the 15th anniversary of the installation of The Perkins and Wells Memorial Organ, C.B. Fisk Opus 126, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on May 26 and will take place every Wednesday at the same time through June 30. Attendance will be limited to 75 masked individuals. For a complete listing of the organists and composers whose music will be performed, go to www.opus126.com. Online registration is available at this website.
Youth gardening group
The 4-H Just Grow It group will begin meeting 4-5 p.m. every other Thursday on May 20 at the Pitt County Ag Center, 403 Government Circle. The program helps youth 5-18 learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat. They also will explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register by calling 902-1709 or by creating a 4-H account and choosing “Pitt County Just Grow It” in the events section at: https://v2.4honline.com/. This program is free.
Ride of Silence
ECVelo is hosting the 15th National Ride of Silence in Greenville on Wednesday to promote safer, inclusive and accessible streets and remember bicycle riders who have been killed or injured on local roads. It is free and open to riders of all experience levels. Participants are asked to gather at 6 p.m. at Greenville Bicycle Company, 802 Clark St., near Dickinson Avenue downtown. The slow, 12-mile, police-escorted procession is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. Helmets are required and current COVID measures will be observed. A post-ride social will be held nearby at Pitt Street Brewery with food available from Anita’s Mexican Restaurant.
Movie in the Park
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will offer two free Movie in the Park events at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. “Jumanji” will show about 8:20 p.m. Friday and “Onward” will show about 8:40 p.m. on June 25. Visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567 to register for limited seating.
History Speaks
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum invites will hold its History Speaks lecture at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Michael Ausbon, decorative arts curator at the N.C. Museum of History, will present “Behind the Veneer: Thomas Day, Master Craftsman.” Day, a free person of color, rose to become North Carolina’s most in-demand, pre-Civil War furniture maker. He established his shop in Milton in 1824, eventually employing 14 people. Learn about his life and style of art. To register go to https://bit.ly/3dXFq0h
Boating course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron will offer the America’s Boating Course 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5 at the Cypress Landing clubhouse, 600 Club House Road, Chocowinity. The course qualifies participants for the state boat operator certificate. Cost is $30 for individuals or $40 for couples and includes materials. Register by May 31 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893. Visit pamlicosailandpowersquadron.org for more information.