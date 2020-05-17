Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Stewards of Children
The TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center is offering several virtual Stewards of Children training sessions that teach adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program is designed for organizations that serve youth and for individuals concerned about the safety of children. The two-hour sessions are set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, 10-noon on May 27 and 2-4 p.m. on May 28. Register with community educator Bonnie Jean Kuras at kurasb18@ecu.edu. Deadline to register is the day before each session.
Food drive
Carolina Donor Services is seeking nonperishable food item, hygiene products and baby supplies to assist people who have lost income due to the pandemic. The agency will collect the items during three community food drives from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week: Monday and Tuesday at Carolina Donor Services, 909 E. Arlington; Wednesday at English Chapel Church, 101 Arthur St.; and Thursday at NuLook Business Center, 406 S.E. Greenville Blvd. The items will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern N.C. to replenish the Inter-Faith Blessing Boxes for underserved communities within Pitt County. Donors don’t have to worry about getting out of their cars: just drive up and volunteers will take the items from you to ensure social distancing.
Photography contest
The River Park North Photography Contest is accepting entries through 5 p.m. on May 31 in three categories, adult professional, adult amateur and amateur youth 15 and younger. All photos must have been taken at the park between June 1 and May 31. The park is currently open for photography. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/river-park-north/photography-contest for more information and to submit entries. No prizes will be awarded this year. Photos will be judged and winners will receive certificates. Winners will be published in The Daily Reflector.
Library resumes curbside service
Sheppard Memorial Library, all branch libraries, and the Bookmobile remain closed to the public due to COVID-19. Curbside pickup has resumed at the main library, 530 Evans St., as well as Carver, East and Winterville branches. Visit catalog.sheppardlibrary.org to reserve material. There is a limit of five items per library card. Pickups will be available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Patrons will receive an email or phone call to let them know when their items are ready. During this time, library items also may be returned in book drops. No overdue fines are being charged during closure. Curbside service is available at the Farmville Public Library. Call 753-3355 or visit farmvillelibrary.org.