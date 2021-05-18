Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Testing kits
The Greenville-Pitt County Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women will be distributing the Say Yes! free in-home COVID-19 testing kits from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kimbrell’s Home Furnishings, 228 S.W. Greenville Blvd., next to Walmart.
Golden K meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville regular meeting will be 10-11 a.m. today at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Karen Eckert, local writer, will be the guest speaker. If you are interested in the Kiwanis and its programs, please attend. For further information call 252-367-8310.
Food Giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon today. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Art museum history
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a public webinar on the history of the Greenville Museum of Art 7-8:30 p.m. on May 26 featuring executive director Trista Reis Porter. Porter’s talk is entitled “Sixty Years of Art at the Flanagan House.” This event is free but registration is required under the “Events” tab www.pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Greenville Grooves
The Greenville Grooves Music Festival and Juneteenth Celebration featuring Carroll Dashiell will be held 6-9 p.m. on June 18 at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 100 E. First St.
Sundays Unplugged
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will be offering live acoustic performances from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in four parks during the month of June in a new program called Sunday’s Unplugged. The schedule includes OG Merge reggae, blues, hiphop on June 6 at Andrew Best Park; Nanette & Laura classic pop June 13 at Jaycee Park; Billy Smith classic country, bluegrass and Americana June 20 at Boyd Lee Park; and JT Ackerman, modern pop June 27 at Greenfield Terrace. Visit webtrac.greenvillenc.gov.
COVID-19 vaccinations
Moderna shots will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday at Antioch Church Ministries, 2659 Railroad St., Bell Arthur. No appointments are necessary. Participants must be at least 18.
Movie in the Park
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will offer two free Movie in the Park events at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. “Jumanji” will show about 8:20 p.m. Friday and “Onward” will show about 8:40 p.m. on June 25. Visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567.
History Speaks
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum invites will hold its History Speaks lecture at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Michael Ausbon, decorative arts curator at the N.C. Museum of History, will present “Behind the Veneer: Thomas Day, Master Craftsman.” Day, a free person of color, rose to become North Carolina’s most in-demand, pre-Civil War furniture maker. He established his shop in Milton in 1824, eventually employing 14 people. Learn about his life and style of art. To register go to https://bit.ly/3dXFq0h
Boating course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron will offer the America’s Boating Course 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5 at the Cypress Landing clubhouse, 600 Club House Road, Chocowinity. The course qualifies participants for the state boat operator certificate. Cost is $30 for individuals or $40 for couples and includes materials. Register by May 31 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893. Visit pamlicosailandpowersquadron.org.