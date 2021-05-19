Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Learn to Quilt
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 12 at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., Greenville. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqué, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting in addition to the history of quilting and art quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $10, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 717-4279.
Testing kits
The Greenville-Pitt County Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women will be distributing the Say Yes! free in-home COVID-19 testing kits from 4-7 p.m. today at at Kimbrell’s Home Furnishings, 228 S.W. Greenville Blvd., next to Walmart.
Youth vaccinations
Vidant Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 12-15 at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Appointments can be made by calling 252-847-8000. A legal guardian must be present.
Organ recitals
The East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation will hold its 2021 Summer Organ Recital Series celebrating the 15th anniversary of the installation of The Perkins and Wells Memorial Organ, C.B. Fisk Opus 126, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on May 26 and will take place every Wednesday at the same time through June 30. Attendance will be limited to 75 masked individuals. Visit www.opus126.com for a complete listing of the organists and composers and to register.
Youth gardening group
The 4-H Just Grow It group will begin meeting 4-5 p.m. every other Thursday on May 20 at the Pitt County Ag Center, 403 Government Circle. The program helps youth 5-18 learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat! They also will explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register by calling (252) 902-1709 or by creating a 4-H account and choosing “Pitt County Just Grow It” in the events section at: https://v2.4honline.com/. This program is free.
‘Nunsense’ auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., is hosting auditions for “Nunsense,” a musical that will mark the community theater’s return to the stage this summer. Five actors are sought for soprano and mezzo-soprano roles for the popular comedy about the Little Sisters of Hoboken. Auditions are scheduled to continue weekends through the end of May. There is no open call; all auditions will be conducted individually. To schedule an audition time, email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com or text 468-8708.
Ride of Silence
ECVelo is hosting the 15th National Ride of Silence in Greenville at 6 p.m. today to promote safer, inclusive and accessible streets and remember bicycle riders who have been killed or injured on local roads. It is free and open to riders of all experience levels. Participants are asked to gather at Greenville Bicycle Company, 802 Clark St., near Dickinson Avenue downtown. The slow, 12-mile, police-escorted group procession is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. Helmets are required and current COVID measures will be observed. A post-ride social will be held nearby at Pitt Street Brewery with food available from Anita’s Mexican Restaurant.