Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Stewards of Children
The TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center is offering several virtual Stewards of Children training sessions that teach adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program is designed for organizations that serve youth and for individuals concerned about the safety of children. The two-hour sessions are set for 2 p.m. today, 6 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m. on May 27 and 2 p.m. on May 28. Register with community educator Bonnie Jean Kuras at kurasb18@ecu.edu a day before each session.
Food drive
Carolina Donor Services is seeking nonperishable food item, hygiene products and baby supplies to assist people who have lost income due to the pandemic. The agency will collect the items during three community food drives from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week: Today at Carolina Donor Services, 909 E. Arlington; Wednesday at English Chapel Church, 101 Arthur St.; and Thursday at NuLook Business Center, 406 S.E. Greenville Blvd. The items will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern N.C. to replenish the Inter-Faith Blessing Boxes for underserved communities within Pitt County. Donors don’t have to worry about getting out of their cars: just drive up and volunteers will take the items from you to ensure social distancing.
Greenville Grooves
The Annual Carroll Dashiell Greenville Grooves Music Festival set for June 19 at Five Points Plaza has been canceled, according to a post on Greenville’s Facebook page. The event was canceled due to the continued uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its impact on large gatherings, the post said. Organizers hope to bring it back better than ever in 2021, the post said.
Photography contest
The River Park North Photography Contest is accepting entries through 5 p.m. on May 31 in three categories, adult professional, adult amateur and amateur youth 15 and younger. All photos must have been taken at the park between June 1 and May 31. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/river-park-north/photography-contest for more information and to submit entries. No prizes will be awarded this year. Photos will be judged and winners will receive certificates. Winners will be published in The Daily Reflector.
Drive-through testing
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is now open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. for people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
Library curbside service
Sheppard Memorial Library, all branch libraries, and the Bookmobile remain closed to the public due to COVID-19. Curbside pickup has resumed at the main library, 530 Evans St., as well as Carver, East and Winterville branches. Visit catalog.sheppardlibrary.org to reserve material. There is a limit of five items per library card. Pickups will be available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Patrons will receive an email or phone call to let them know when their items are ready. Items also may be returned. Curbside service is available at the Farmville Public Library. Call 753-3355 or visit farmvillelibrary.org.