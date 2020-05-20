Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Ride of Silence
The ECVelo cycling club will host the annual Ride of Silence today to raise awareness about safety, inclusive streets and road sharing and to honor bicycle riders who have been killed or injured. Interested cyclists should meet at the downtown BB&T parking lot, 543 Evans St., at 6 p.m. The ride begins at 6:30 p.m. Members of ECVelo will guide the ride, the Greenville Police Department will provide escort, and mechanical support has been offered by local bicycle shops. Social distancing measures will be followed. More information is available at www.rideofsilence.org and www.ecvelo.org.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly distribution from 5-7 p.m. Friday at 1251 Fleming Road, Greenville. This is a drive-through, no contact distribution; all recipients should remain in their vehicles. Gates open at 4 p.m. The outreach is a subdivision of St. Mary MB Church. Call Larry Chance at 252-327-8208.
Supplies needed
A collection will be held to replace cleaning supplies and person hygiene items stolen from Churches Outreach Ministries from 10 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. Supplies to be distributed to the needy were stolen from a warehouse on May 8. They included 40 cases of Spic and Span, 30 cases of ammonia, 30 cases of Clorox, two cases of masks and gloves and 40 cases of toilet tissue all valued together at $7,000. Monetary donations can be sent to Churches Outreach Network, P.O. Box 31045.
Stewards of Children
The TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center is offering several virtual Stewards of Children training sessions that teach adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program is designed for organizations that serve youth and for individuals concerned about the safety of children. The two-hour sessions are set for 10-noon on May 27 and 2-4 p.m. on May 28. Register with community educator Bonnie Jean Kuras at kurasb18@ecu.edu. Deadline to register is the day before each session.
Food drive
Carolina Donor Services is seeking nonperishable food item, hygiene products and baby supplies to assist people who have lost income due to the pandemic. The agency will collect the items during three community food drives from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at English Chapel Church, 101 Arthur St., and Thursday at NuLook Business Center, 406 S.E. Greenville Blvd. The items will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern N.C. to replenish the Inter-Faith Blessing Boxes for underserved communities within Pitt County. Donors don’t have to worry about getting out of their cars: just drive up and volunteers will take the items from you to ensure social distancing.
Drive through testing
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is now open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.