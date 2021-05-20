Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Summer swim
East Carolina Aquatics is inviting swimmers to join its summer team, Minges Makos. The Makos are part of the Greenville Area Summer Swim League. Register by June 15, which is the first meet of the season. For more information, email Coach Doug Parker at ecacoachdoug@gmail.com or visit www.swimeca.org
Small Business awards
The Greenville Pitt-County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Small Business Awards event at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Opendoor Church, 4584 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. The event recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions of local small business owners. This is event is available to attend in-person or can be watched via a live-stream. Finalists are Children’s Health Services, Great Harvest Bread Company and It’s So Wright. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/small-business-awards-event.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
Youth gardening group
The 4-H Just Grow It group will meet 4-5 p.m. every other Thursday starting today at the Pitt County Ag Center, 403 Government Circle. The program helps youth 5-18 learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat! They also will explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register by calling (252) 902-1709 or by creating a 4-H account and choosing “Pitt County Just Grow It” in the events section at: https://v2.4honline.com/. This program is free.
‘Nunsense’ auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., is hosting auditions for “Nunsense,” a musical that will mark the community theater’s return to the stage this summer. Five actors are sought for soprano and mezzo-soprano roles for the popular comedy about the Little Sisters of Hoboken. Auditions continue weekends through the end of May. There is no open call; all auditions will be conducted individually. To schedule an audition time, email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com or text 468-8708.
Art museum history
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a public webinar on the history of the Greenville Museum of Art 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday featuring executive director Trista Reis Porter. Porter’s talk is entitled “Sixty Years of Art at the Flanagan House.” This event is free but registration is required under the “Events” tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Movie in the Park
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will offer two free Movie in the Park events at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. “Jumanji” will show about 8:20 p.m. Friday and “Onward” will show about 8:40 p.m. on June 25. Visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567 to register for limited seating.
History Speaks
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum invites will hold its History Speaks lecture at 7 p.m. today. Michael Ausbon, decorative arts curator at the N.C. Museum of History, will present “Behind the Veneer: Thomas Day, Master Craftsman.” Day, a free person of color, rose to become North Carolina’s most in-demand, pre-Civil War furniture maker. He established his shop in Milton in 1824, eventually employing 14 people. Learn about his life and style of art. To register go to https://bit.ly/3dXFq0h.
