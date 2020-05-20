Festival canceled
Organizers have decided to cancel the 35th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival, festival committee chairman Tim Peaden announced this week.
Balancing deadlines to sign contracts with vendors, performers and make other arrangements with continued uncertainty about coronavirus restrictions and visitor safety prompted the decision, he said. The event was scheduled for Aug. 27-30.
“There are several reasons this decision was made now,” Peaden said. “First, we start working on the festival before Christmas for the next year. Now is the time we have pay deposits for bands, make arrangements for the stage and sound equipment, decide on food vendors and so on.”
Also organizers must raise money to pay for the events at the festival. “We did not feel like this would be a good time to ask businesses to make donations for the festival when they haven’t been open for several months and have more important needs,” Peaden said.
Organizers also needed to give the midway operators a definite answer for a four-day contract, he said. “By canceling now, food vendors, entertainment and rides have an opportunity to go to another event in another state that is open for business already.”
The decision was difficult, organizers said.
“This would have been our 35th festival and we hated the thought of cancelling but felt this was the best decision for our all volunteer group at this time,“ said Winterville Chamber Director Debbie Avery.
Drive-in worship
Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church St., Winterville, will host a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday and June 7. For more information, visit the website, www.wintervillebaptist.org.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly distribution from 5-7 p.m. Friday at 1251 Fleming Road, Greenville. This is a drive-through, no contact distribution; all recipients should remain in their vehicles. Gates open at 4 p.m. The outreach is a subdivision of St. Mary MB Church. Call Larry Chance at 252-327-8208.
Supplies needed
A collection will be held to replace cleaning supplies and person hygiene items stolen from Churches Outreach Ministries from 10 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. Supplies to be distributed to the needy were stolen from a warehouse on May 8. They included 40 cases of Spic and Span, 30 cases of ammonia, 30 cases of Clorox, two cases of masks and gloves and 40 cases of toilet tissue all valued together at $7,000. Monetary donations can be sent to Churches Outreach Network, P.O. Box 31045.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Reunion rescheduled
The Belvoir-Falkland all high school reunion scheduled for May 2 at Holly Hill Church has been rescheduled to Oct. 3.