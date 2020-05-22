Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Consumer study
Researchers at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are seeking members of the public to participate in a study of consumers’ willingness to pay for North Carolina value-added agriculture. Study participants will take part in a Zoom virtual focus group and receive a $25 gift card. Participants must have internet access and familiarity with Zoom. Participation is limited and will be on a first come, first serve basis. Contact Mrs. Jarvetta Bynum at 336-508-1229 or jsbynum@ncat.edu by June 3.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market will return on from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Vendor applications are still open. For more information visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market
Sunday in the Park
The set up may change and the dates are delayed, but the 47-year tradition of Sunday in the Park is slated to return this summer, the City of Greenville announced. The fabulous Monitors plan to kick off the season on July 12. A sponsorship by First Bank is helping make the event possible. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Ron Harris at 329-4698. The remaining schedule will be announced soon. Plans are subject to change depending on guidance from local and state health officials.
Drive-in worship
Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church St., Winterville, will host a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday and June 7. For more information, visit the website, www.wintervillebaptist.org.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly distribution from 5-7 p.m. today at 1251 Fleming Road, Greenville. This is a drive-through, no contact distribution; all recipients should remain in their vehicles. Gates open at 4 p.m. The outreach is a subdivision of St. Mary MB Church. Call Larry Chance at 252-327-8208.
Greenville Grooves
The Annual Carroll Dashiell Greenville Grooves Music Festival set for June 19 at Five Points Plaza has been canceled, according to a post on Greenville’s Facebook page. The event was canceled due to the continued uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its impact on large gatherings. Organizers hope to bring it back better than ever in 2021, the post said.
Photography contest
The River Park North Photography Contest is accepting entries through 5 p.m. on May 31 in three categories, adult professional, adult amateur and amateur youth 15 and younger. All photos must have been taken at the park between June 1 and May 31. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/river-park-north/photography-contest for more information and to submit entries. Photos will be judged and winners will receive certificates.
Drive through testing
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is now open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The site will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost.