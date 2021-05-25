Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will meet 7 p.m. June 10 to discuss mental health in the LGBTQ+ community. Marsha Partington, a licensed substance abuse counselor, trainer, and advocate, will lead the discussion. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag to register for the Zoom meeting. In-person meetings are 7-9 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Email info@greenvillepflag.org.
Anchormen concert
The Anchormen will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain. For more information, call 714-2440.
Concert on the Common
The third annual Concert on the Common series begins at 6 p.m. June 3 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The opening performance will be by The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. The event features live music, food trucks beer and wine. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Handbag bingo
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina will host Handbag Bingo from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 10 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50 each and include dinner, dessert, a silent auction, door prizes and bingo games with designer handbags as prizes. Visit cancerservicesofeasternnc.org for tickets and more information.
Zumba in the Park
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will offer a free Zumba class at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Visit www.greenvillenc.gov.
Small Business awards
The Greenville Pitt-County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Small Business Awards event at 11 a.m. today at Opendoor Church, 4584 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. The event recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions of local small business owners. This is event is available to attend in-person or can be watched via a live-stream. Finalists are Children’s Health Services, Great Harvest Bread Company and It’s So Wright. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/small-business-awards-event.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 12 at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., Greenville. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqué, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting in addition to the history of quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $10, paid in advance. To register, call 717-4279.
Youth vaccinations
Vidant Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 12-15 at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Appointments can be made by calling 252-847-8000. A legal guardian must be present.
Organ recitals
The East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation announces its 2021 Summer Organ Recital Series celebrating the 15th anniversary of the installation of The Perkins and Wells Memorial Organ, C.B. Fisk Opus 126, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will take place every Wednesday through June 30. Vistit www.opus126.com for a listing of the organists and composers and to register.
