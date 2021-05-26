Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Art museum history
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a public webinar on the history of the Greenville Museum of Art at 7 p.m. today featuring executive director Trista Reis Porter. Porter’s talk is entitled “Sixty Years of Art at the Flanagan House.” This event is free but registration is required under the “Events” tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com. Roger Kammerer will introduce the webinar and Sim Asher will moderate the discussion.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market will be held from 5-8 p.m. today and on Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features farmers’ market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Organ recitals
The East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation announces its 2021 Summer Organ Recital Series celebrating the 15th anniversary of the installation of The Perkins and Wells Memorial Organ, C.B. Fisk Opus 126, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Performances begin at 7 p.m. today and will take place every Wednesday through June 30. Visit www.opus126.com for details and to registrater.
‘Nunsense’ auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., is hosting its last auditions for “Nunsense” this weekend. Five actors are sought for soprano and mezzo-soprano roles for the popular comedy about the Little Sisters of Hoboken. To schedule an audition time, email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com or text 468-8708.
Summer swim
East Carolina Aquatics is inviting swimmers to join its summer team, Minges Makos. The Makos are part of the Greenville Area Summer Swim League. Register by June 15, which is the first meet of the season. For more information, email Coach Doug Parker at ecacoachdoug@gmail.com or visit www.swimeca.org
Boating course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron will offer the America’s Boating Course 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5 at the Cypress Landing clubhouse, 600 Club House Road, Chocowinity. The course qualifies participants for the state boat operator certificate. Cost is $30 for individuals or $40 for couples and includes materials. Register by May 31 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893. Visit pamlicosailandpowersquadron.org.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families to provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some may only need a home for several days, others may need several months of care. For information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach will hold its monthly food box distribution from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday. This is a drive-through distribution at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road, Greenville.
Anchormen concert
The Anchormen will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain. For more information, call 714-2440.
Handbag bingo
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina will host Handbag Bingo from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 10 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50 each and include dinner, dessert, a silent auction, door prizes and bingo games with designer handbags as prizes. Visit cancerservicesofeasternnc.org for tickets and more information.