Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Consumer study
Researchers at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are seeking members of the public to participate in a study of consumers’ willingness to pay for North Carolina value-added agriculture. Study participants will take part in a Zoom virtual focus group and receive a $25 gift card. Participants must have internet access and familiarity with Zoom. Participation is limited and will be on a first come, first serve basis. Contact Mrs. Jarvetta Bynum at 336-508-1229 or jsbynum@ncat.edu by June 3.
Volunteers wanted
Churches Outreach Network is seeking volunteers to help pack cleaning supplies for families in need. The effort will take place on June 8 and June 14. Two two-hour time slots are available each day for 10 volunteers each. Email pastorrodneycolessr@con2007.org for a link to the signup form.
Stewards of Children
The TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center is offering several virtual Stewards of Children training sessions that teach adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program is designed for organizations that serve youth and for individuals concerned about the safety of children. The two-hour sessions 10-noon on Wednesday and 2-4 p.m. on Thursday. Register with community educator Bonnie Jean Kuras at kurasb18@ecu.edu. Deadline to register is the day before each session.
Photography contest
The River Park North Photography Contest is accepting entries through 5 p.m. on May 31 in three categories, adult professional, adult amateur and amateur youth 15 and younger. All photos must have been taken at the park between June 1 and May 31. The park is currently open for photography. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/river-park-north/photography-contest for more information and to submit entries. No prizes will be awarded this year. Photos will be judged and winners will receive certificates. Winners will be published in The Daily Reflector.
Drive through testing
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is now open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
GUC advises flushing
Greenville Utilities Commission is encouraging all businesses that have been shut down to flush their plumbing systems as they reopen as water sits that sits in pipes and becomes stagnant. GUC recommends flushing pipes throughout the entire building, including all water-using appliances like ice machines and dishwashers. Flushing clears out the water that has been sitting during low-use periods. Guidance is posted at guc.com in the COVID-19 relief page, or call 329-2160.
Police reports
The Greenville Police Department now is accepting reports online for some non-emergency crimes within city limits. The online reporting system frees officers to perform other law enforcement activities. Users can access system at www.greenvillenc.gov. Once there, click on the police subpage and look for the “File a Report Online” button at the top of the page.