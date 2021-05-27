Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Community meeting
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold it Community Meeting at 7 p.m. on Friday to inform the participants about the programs AMEXCAN has organized since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will be in Spanish available online. Visit facebook.com/amexcan.carolina for more information and to register.
Car show
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum will host its first “Village Classic Car Show” 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 5 at Classic Connections, 3110 S. Memorial Drive. Visitors to the free event can check out the cars and vote for their favorites; trophies to be awarded at 2:30 p.m. Food will be available and a 50-50 raffle will be held. Parking across the street courtesy of Parker’s BBQ. Contestants may register cars from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for $25.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Caregiver burnout assessments: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 3.
Blood pressure screenings: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 8.
Genealogy for beginners: 2-4 p.m. Thursdays, June 10 and 17.
Caregiver coffee: 1-2 p.m., Monday, June 14.
Gardening: Good Gives Only, Growing Herbs: 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, June 16.
Physical therapy screenings: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 17.
Managing Debt On a Fixed Income Seminar: 3-4 p.m. Monday, June 21.
Walk With Ease, a six-week walking program for people with arthritis and other health conditions: 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 29.
Queen Anne’s Revenge seminar: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 23. Queen Anne’s Revenge has captured imaginations since the shipwreck’s discovery. Kimberly Kenyon, senior conservator and co-principal investigator, will be presenting on the history, findings, and research.
Jewelry class: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Cost is $2. Bring your own beads for a bracelet.
Beginner wood carving: 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 8-Aug 12 Cost is $35.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Ayden Christian Church, 462 Second St.: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 3798 James St.: 2-7 p.m., Thursday, June 3.
Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd.: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday, June 3.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St.: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, June 6.
Washington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 4001 U.S. 264: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, June 3.
Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department, 3797 Wharton Station Road: 2-7 p.m., Friday, June 11.
Food Giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.