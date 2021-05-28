Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Community meeting
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold it Community Meeting at 7 p.m. today to inform the participants about the programs AMEXCAN has organized since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will be in Spanish available online. Visit facebook.com/amexcan.carolina for more information and to register.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach will hold its monthly food box distribution from 5-7 p.m. today. This is a drive-through distribution at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road, Greenville.
Anchormen concert
The Anchormen will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain. For more information, call 714-2440.
Concert on the Common
The third annual Concert on the Common series begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The opening performance will be by The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. The event features live music, food trucks and beer and wine (for ages 21 and older). Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Market on the Square
Winterville’s Market on the Square will make its return to 252 Main St. from 4-8 p.m. Thursday. The first of monthly events to be held throughout the summer will have a touch-a-truck theme and will feature live music by Patrick Reid. Additional events are planned for July 1 and Aug. 3. Visit facebook.com/wintervillemarket.
Summer swim
East Carolina Aquatics is inviting swimmers to join its summer team, Minges Makos. The Makos are part of the Greenville Area Summer Swim League. Register by June 15, which is the first meet of the season. For more information, email Coach Doug Parker at ecacoachdoug@gmail.com or visit www.swimeca.org.
‘Nunsense’ auditions
This is the final weekend the Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will hosting auditions for “Nunsense.” Five actors are sought for soprano and mezzo-soprano roles for the popular comedy. All auditions will be conducted individually. To schedule a time, email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com or text 468-8708.
Boating course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron will offer the America’s Boating Course 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5 at the Cypress Landing clubhouse, 600 Club House Road, Chocowinity. The course qualifies participants for the state boat operator certificate. Cost is $30 for individuals or $40 for couples and includes materials. Register by Monday by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893. Visit pamlicosailandpower squadron.org for more information.
Casino trip
The Pitt County Council on Aging Presents is sponsoring a Christmas in July trip to the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino July 20-22. The three-day, two-night package includes hotel, two buffet breakfasts, one buffet dinner, two $50 in free slot plays, a gift from Santa and more. Cost is $329 per person for double occupancy including a $100 deposit. Call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205 for more information.
Bingo is back
American Legion Post 39’s weekly Wednesday bingo will restart on June 2 at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
FreeCycle Fridays
FreeCycle Fridays takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed for free. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.