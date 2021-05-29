Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Anchormen concert
The Anchormen will be in concert at 7 p.m. today at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain. For more information, call 714-2440.
Steve Creech
Steve Creech and Friends will resume their Thursday night performances next week at CPW’s, 2422 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville. The band plays there every Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
Bingo is back
American Legion Post 39’s weekly Wednesday Bingo will restart this week at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Car show
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum will host its first “Village Classic Car Show” 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Classic Connections, 3110 S. Memorial Drive. Visitors to the free event can check out the cars and vote for their favorites; trophies to be awarded at 2:30 p.m. Food will be available and and 50-50 raffle will be held. Parking across the street courtesy of Parker’s BBQ. Contestants may register cars from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for $25.
Handbag bingo
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina will host Handbag Bingo from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 10 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50 each and include dinner, dessert, a silent auction, door prizes and bingo games with designer handbags as prizes. Visit cancerservicesofeasternnc.org for tickets and more information.
Art opening
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host an opening reception for “Black, White and Read All Over,” an exhibition of work by Jillian Goldberg, Susan LaMantia, and Constance Pappalardo, at 6 p.m. Friday. Using a limited palette along with the incorporation of text, each artist centers on the intersections of words, color, line, and shape, while paying homage to the elegance of typeface, layout, and handwriting. A member preview will begin at 5 p.m. Visit gmoa.org.
HeART of the City
Heartoscope will host “HeART of the City, Vol. 1,” its first ART pop-up, from noon-4 p.m. Saturday at 901 W. Fifth St. The free event will include painting, food, music, children’s activities and entertainment. Call 413-9963.
Movie, concert series
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Movie and Concert Series returns in June at the Winterville Recreation Park Amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free, and refreshments are available for sale. The first film of the season, “Aladdin,” rated PG, will be shown at dusk on Friday.
Disc golf fundraiser
The Duck-Rabbit Classic disc golf tournament will be held June 12 at the Farmville Municipal Disc Golf Course, 3414 N.C. 121. The event is a fundraiser for Farmville Public Library. The event is a two-round Professional Disc Golf Association C-tier tournament. An awards ceremony and after-tournament festivities will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery, 4519 W. Pine St. Call 714-0331.
D-Day Celebration
The Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 is hosting a D-Day Celebration on June 6. The event honors American heroes, veterans, military fallen and frontline COVID warriors. The American Legion welcomes all to the event and is seeking heroes to honor. Raffle tickets are also being sold. Contact Ray Holloman at 714-3954.
Book signing
A book signing with Dr. Danny K. Hill, author of “Genesis, The Book of Beginnings,” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St.