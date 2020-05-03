Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Efforts focus on coping
The National Alliance on Mental Illness North Carolina is offering several free programs to help people cope with stress and anxiety related to COVID-19, the organization announced last week.
Thursdays with NAMI allows people across the state to participate in a video conference hosted by NAMI NC’s Director of Programs Peg Morrison. In an interview and an interactive Q&A style, special guests will offer their expertise and experience dealing with recovery, coping skills and mindfulness exercises, to name a few.
“One of the supports that I value most is the sense of belonging I get from NAMI,” said Morrison, whose personal experience with anxiety and depression inspired her to suggest starting the program. “I hope Thursdays with NAMI will broaden the circle and let us all connect and be there for one another.”
Stress and anxiety associated with COVID-19 can lead to new mental health conditions or exacerbate existing ones, the organization reported. The Thursday sessions are free and open to the public. Anyone can register at naminc.org/covid-19-resources/.
The page also has links to local affiliates who have begun online support groups. The virtual meetings spaces are places for people affected by a mental health condition — whether those who live with mental health conditions or family members, friends, or caregivers of those living with mental health conditions.
Participants can discuss challenges, share coping skills, and offer one another support, regardless of where they live. The groups are led by trained peers and family members; people who understand firsthand the challenges faced by those affected by mental disorders.
Many informative classes are also being offered online. Family-to-Family is one of many NAMI Signature classes offered free of charge by NAMI NC affiliates. As with other NAMI programs, Family-to-Family is taught by trained volunteers — in this case, two teachers who themselves have family members or loved ones with mental illness.
NAMI NC also announced NAMIWalks Your Way, a virtual event designed to raise Mental Health awareness and resources throughout May, which is National Mental Health Awareness Month.
“Now more than ever, our community needs tools to support and promote mental health,” said Dr. Garry Crites, NAMI NC’s executive director. “NAMI Walks Your Way does just that. It is designed to be a fun way to raise awareness while participating in activities that are healthy for your body and mind, and also raising much needed funds for vital programs.”
There are already more than 300 participants who have started their fundraising campaigns by leveraging the internet to build awareness. The event will culminate with a National Day of Hope on Saturday, May 30. This will be a virtual NAMIWalks Day when more than 30 NAMI affiliates throughout the country will “Walk” together with a rally cry of #MentalHealthforAll!
Donate at www.naminc.org, or join in the effort to spread awareness and help fundraise through NAMIWalks at www.naminc.org/namiwalks.