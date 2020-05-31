Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be held on 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays July 1-Aug. 5. Call Tamyra at 974-1847 or Brandie at 974-1854 to register.
Walk With Ease, a six week walking program for individuals with arthritis and other ongoing health conditions, is scheduled 10-11 a.m. June 2-July 9 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register.
A jewelry class will be held on 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Cost is $5. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register
A summertime wreath-making class will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 19. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register and get a supplies list.
A new senior singles group is starting 6:30-8 p.m. on June 23. Please call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register.
The next Road to Resources program will be 3 p.m. Monday, June 15. The topic is Heart Health. Seating is limited; call 752-1717 to reserve your seat.
School auction
John Paul II Catholic High School, 2725 E. 14th St., is hosting an online auction as part of the school’s fundraiser, March with the Saints. While the event, scheduled for March, had to be canceled due to coronavirus, the online auction continues until 9 p.m. today. Auction items include about half a dozen boats crafted by the school’s boat-building classes. To place an online bid, visit jp2highschool.com.
Med diet class
May is International Mediterranean Diet Month (aka Med Month). The celebration creates awareness of the delicious foods and wide-ranging health benefits associated with the Mediterranean way of eating and living. The Med way is simple, delicious and satisfying. It reflects a way of eating that is traditional in the countries that surround the Mediterranean Sea and includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, nuts, seeds, and olive oil and limits highly processed foods and added sugar. Learn to prepare simple, healthy and delicious food for you and your family beginning June 3. Space is limited. Register at Eventbrite. Call Taneisha Armstrong, Family & Consumer Sciences extension agent, at 252-902-1714.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, all branch libraries, and the Bookmobile remain closed to the public due to COVID-19. Curbside pickup has resumed at the main library, 530 Evans St., as well as Carver, East and Winterville branches. Visit catalog.sheppardlibrary.org to reserve material. There is a limit of five items per library card. Pickups will be available from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Patrons will receive an email or phone call to let them know when their items are ready. During this time, library items also may be returned in book drops. No overdue fines are being charged during closure.
Farmville Library
Farmville Public Library is offering curbside pickup Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Books, DVDs, audiobooks and periodicals can be reserved by phone, email or on the library’s website. A library account is available to anyone who lives, works, goes to school or owns property in Pitt County. For more information, call Farmville Public Library at 753-3355 or visit the library’s website farmvillelibrary.org.
Plate sale
A plate sale will be held beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday at the Stokes Volunteer Fire Department. Menu items include barbecue chicken plates and steak and chicken skewers. A yard sale also will be held. Proceeds will help people affected by the coronavirus. The sale will continue until the food runs out.