All About iNaturalist
A May 10 program of the Cypress Group will focus on one of the world’s most popular nature apps, iNaturalist, which helps everyone to identify the plants and animals around them. The 7 p.m. program features Meredith Morgan, the natural sciences education specialist for the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. She will provide an orientation on the app. Jack Spruill and Clay Coor will then discuss the use of the app for an ongoing citizen science project to document species diversity at a 300-acre farm Spruill owns in Roper. Coor will also discuss the cultivation of figs and other conservation efforts at the farm. meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ to learn more and to and for links to participate.
LIFT classes
Lifelong Improvements Through Fitness Together — LIFT — an 8-week, group-based strength training program will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays, today-June 24. The online classes are offered through the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service to help participants improve their strength and mobility, learn healthy food options, and most importantly help form a community to socialize and interact in the virtual world. Classes will be recorded for those that may have a scheduling conflict. Visit go.ncsu.edu/lift2newabilities to register and learn more.
Teen Science Cafes
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., will host several Teen Science Cafes April-June. The free, outdoor events give middle school and high school students a chance to socialize and talk with local experts about ideas in science and technology. Programs are scheduled today, May 18, June 1 and June 15. Programs are free, but seating is limited and preregistration is required. Vist atimeforscience.org or call 364-2862.
Art camps
Emerge Gallery is offering 10 full weeks of camp for ages 5 and up that focus on painting, textiles, pottery, metal design, photography and more. Families can choose which week their child attends depending specifically on their child’s interest. Camps run from 9 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camps are located at Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St. in Uptown Greenville. They begin on May 31 and end Aug. 13. A full listing and more information is emergegallery.com. Families can register and pay online.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant’s sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County’s are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 252-847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 252-902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can adopt a street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.
