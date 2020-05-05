Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Giving Tuesday
Many organizations in the area are participating in today’s Giving Tuesday Now effort and have several ways for residents to join in.
Giving Tuesday Now is a national effort modeled after Giving Tuesday, held the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It encourages people to contribute to any organization they choose. Most organizations have giving opportunities on their websites and are promoting efforts with #GivingTuesdayNow.
Nonprofits like Community Crossroads Center, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and North Carolina Stop Human Trafficking have launched social media campaigns.
East Carolina University is inviting Giving Tuesday Now participants to give to a host of student emergency funds, including a veterans fund and an athletic scholarship fund.
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is seeking donations for the council as well as its Arts Relief Fund, created to support local artists and art organizations that have experienced financial losses due to COVID-19.
The United Way of Pitt County, www.uwpcnc.org, is seeking donations for its Community Action Fund to support locals who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The United Way and partners also are sponsoring drive-through collections of supplies 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at WITN TV on Arlington Boulevard and Council on Aging on County Home Road. Supplies needed include:
Non-perishable food items: canned meats, cereal, canned fruits and veggies, etc.
Food items for children: juice boxes, fruit cups, granola bars, crackers, etc.
Baby supplies: diapers, Pedialyte, wipes, formula, lotion
All-purpose cleaner, bathroom cleaners, bleach, laundry detergent, disinfect cleaner, gloves, cleaning rags.
Personal Hygiene items: bar soap, cleansing wipes, dental floss, toothpaste & brush, deodorant, lotion, shampoo.
Blankets, sheets and pillows.
Masks, paper towels, toilet tissue, socks.
Master gardeners
The Pitt County Master Gardeners have postponed their annual plant sale originally scheduled for May 16 at the County Arboretum.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way’s statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.
Humane Society
The HSEC will be closed to the public and volunteers until further notice. It will allow applications for adoption to be placed online. Staff will review the applications then set appointments for the adopters to visit and complete the adoption. Interested adopters are encouraged to visit: www.HSECarolina.org. Animals will continue to receive the top-quality care and love they deserve.
Animal Shelter
Pitt County Animal Services is open but all services are now by appointment only. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until further notice. Do not bring at-risk individuals to appointments. Pet Fostering services are needed. If you have lost a pet, you can view all animals currently at the shelter www.petango.com/pittshelter.