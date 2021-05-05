Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Women’s Day, giveaway
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, is holding a Women’s Day Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Brendolyn Shaw of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Williamston will be the speaker. The church also will co-host a food and clothing giveaway at 9 a.m. on May 15.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library has revised COVID-19 measures to allow greater public access. All branches are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. All other branches are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except Bethel, which is open 1:30-4 p.m Tuesday and Thursday and curbside-only 1:30-4 p.m. on Wednesday. Winterville also is open 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. Limit 30 patrons in the main library, 10 patrons in the children’s library (or two families of 5-plus), 15 patrons at branches and four patrons at Bethel. Masks are required for service. Limited computer access at Carver, East and Winterville branches (one hour per day/per person), no meeting room use. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at Carver, East, Winterville, and Bethel, but not at the main library. Visit sheppardlibrary.org.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
Silver Sneakers, 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
Chair Yoga, 2-3 p.m. Fridays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
The Blood Connection will collect blood 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and make a monetary donation to the home delivered meals program for every pint collected.
Police Academy will be offered by the Greenville Police Department 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, May 6-27. Seating is limited.
Oil painting class 2-4 p.m. Thursdays, May 6-27. Cost is $60.
Advance Care Planning Clinic, 9-11 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Road to Resources: Assistive Technology 3-4 p.m. May 17.
Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Cost is $5.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. To find other options visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid- 19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
The State Theater, 110 W. Fifth St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., today
Grifton Volunteer Fire Department, 6881 S. Highland Ave., 2-6 p.m., Friday
Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, 2-6 p.m., May 13
Drew Steele Center, 1058 S. Elm St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 14{/li}{/ul}
