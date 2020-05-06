Culvert work progresses
Greenville Public Works expects to reach a milestone in the ongoing Town Creek Culvert project soon when a 10-by-8-foot reinforced box culvert installed at Cotanche Street and Reade Circle goes live. Once that occurs, renovated portions of the culvert will be carrying stormwater runoff from approximately 300 acres to the Tar River, the department announced.
Officials in a news release said the box culvert should be activated within the next month. The contractor currently is completing the connection of the box culvert to a similar structure installed on the south end of the project.
Work also is continuing along Reade Circle, between Cotanche Street and Evans Street, on streetscape features and permeable pavers that will be utilized for on-street parking. The pavers will allow water to drain through the pavement, and are among several green infrastructure components included in the project.
Utility work also has started along Eighth Street in preparation for the installation of a 54-inch reinforced concrete pipe. This work includes the relocation of water and sanitary sewer lines.
Reade Circle between Cotanche Street and Dickinson Avenue, including its intersection with Evans Street, is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Additionally, West Eighth Street between Dickinson Avenue and Washington Street is closed to vehicular traffic.
The middle portion of the paved parking lot at Town Common remains closed. Access to the greenway from the parking area is via East First Street.
The $33 million effort to upgrade the century-old drainage system began in March 2018 and is expected to continue through the summer of this year.
New market hours
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will offer expanded hours starting this week. The market will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
State seeks stories
The state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is collecting objects, archival materials and web content that reflect experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is part of a collaboration by the State Archives and N.C. Museum of History called Your Story is North Carolina’s Story. Archivists are seeking diaries, journals, oral histories, images, recordings and similar materials. They also are seeking signage about closures or shortages, home lesson plans, or advertisements and objects such as personal protective equipment (particularly items manufactured in North Carolina); items associated with frontline “essential” workers; and objects associated with life during quarantine, volunteer efforts, medical research, social distancing and more. To learn more or submit information, visit www.ncdcr.gov/YourStory.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging has closed its centers until further notice although staff is working and available to serve residents by phone at 752-1717. Meal delivery also is continuing and volunteers are needed. Staff also are collecting nonperishable food items and personal care items for clients. The organization has scheduled a community shred event for 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 29 at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.