COVID-19 vaccinations
The Pitt County Health Department is offering first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine from 9-4 p.m. today at Jarvis Memorial UMC in the Taft Christian Life Center, 510 S. Washington St. No appointment is needed, although they are available at www.jarvis.church. Participants must be at least 18. The Moderna vaccine also will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 22, at Antioch Church Ministries, 2659 Railroad St., Bell Arthur. Call 830-4053.
COVID test kits
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, will distribute the Say Yes COVID In Home Test kits from 3-6 p.m. today. Tests are free to the public.
Mother’s Day service
St. Rest United Holy Church, 154 Hammond St., Winterville, will host a Mother’s Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Janice Brown Stephens.
Mother’s Day music
English Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 101 Arthur St., will host a Mother’s Day program at 5 p.m. Sunday. Featured musical groups will include Tammy Edwards and the Edwards Sisters, Big James Barrett and the Golden Jubliees, Nu Mynistree and Devout Praise.
Boating course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron will offer the America’s Boating Course 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5 at the Cypress Landing clubhouse, 600 Club House Road, Chocowinity. The course qualifies participants for the state boat operator certificate. Cost is $30 for individuals or $40 for couples and includes materials. Register by May 31 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893.
Women’s Day, giveaway
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, is holding a Women’s Day Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Brendolyn Shaw of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Williamston will be the speaker. The church also will co-host a food and clothing giveaway at 9 a.m. on May 15.
Book signing fundraiser
My Sister’s Place, 3726 N. Main St., Farmville, will hold a book-signing event with author Diane Gray from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Her book, “Faith, Hope and Perseverance” is about her 50-year journey to find her biological family. Portions of all book sales will support The Center for Family Violence Prevention. My Sister’s Place is an upscale resale boutique that features gently used ladies clothing and accessories.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., holds a drive-through food service from 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Call 714-7373 for information.
Movie in the Park
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will offer two free Movie in the Park events at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. “Jumanji” will show about 8:20 p.m. on May 21 and “Onward” will show about 8:40 p.m. on June 25. Visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567 to register for limited seating.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center and the following locations:
Grifton Volunteer Fire Department, 6881 S. Highland Ave., 2-6 p.m., today.
Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, 2-6 p.m., Thursday.
Drew Steele Center, 1058 S. Elm St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday.