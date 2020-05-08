Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
CON fundraiser
Churches Outreach Network has set up a gofundme page with a $25,000 goal to support its work to assist vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis. The organization has been working in Greenville area since 2008 to provide basic needs of food, clothing and shelter while connecting individuals to valuable resources for a better life. In this time of crisis, CON continues to be the hands and feet of Jesus by reaching out and serving those in need, organizers said. “As our motto states, we provide food to the hungry and hope to the hopeless.” Give to the CON COVID-19 Response Fund at www.gofundme.com/f/churches-outreach-network-covid19. Donations will continue the response that is already underway.
Genealogical society
The Wilson County Genealogical Society meeting scheduled for May 26 has been canceled. No meetings are scheduled until September.
Food drive
Keller Williams Real Estate is hosting a food drive through May 14 to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Donations of nonperishable foods may be delivered to 1601 S. Evans St. To arrange to have donations picked up, call 355-6000 or mail klrw312@kw.com.
Master Gardeners
The Pitt County Master Gardeners have postponed their annual plant sale originally scheduled for May 16 at the County Arboretum.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging has closed its centers until further notice although staff is working and available to serve residents by phone at 752-1717. Meal delivery also is continuing and volunteers are needed. Staff also are collecting nonperishable food items and personal care items for clients. The organization has scheduled a community shred event for 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 29 at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
School meals
Pitt County Schools is continuing to deliver breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to youth up to age 18. Distribution is available at varied times, mid-day, at sites throughout the county. Some delivery stops include school sites, though official “grab and go” sites are closed. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us and click COVID-19 Meal Distribution for delivery sites and schedules.
Library offerings
Sheppard Memorial Library and its branches have suspended curbside service in compliance with city and county stay-at-home orders. The public is encouraged to utilize online services including a large catalogue of e-books for adults and children accessible through sheppardlibrary.org. Virtual story times are offered at 11 a.m. Mondays and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays at facebook.com/sheppardchildrens/groups. Call 329-4580. Curbside service is available at the Farmville Public Library. Call 753-3355 or visit farmvillelibrary.org.
Police reports
The Greenville Police Department now is accepting reports online for some non-emergency crimes that occurred within Greenville city limits. Users can access the online reporting system at www.greenvillenc.gov. Once there, click on the police subpage and look for the “File a Report Online” button at the top of the page.