Suffrage celebration
The Pitt County Historical Society will host a virtual lecture and panel discussion celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday. The keynote speaker is ECU history professor Karin Zipf addressing the historic Seneca Falls meeting, the roles of Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Other panelists include Kristen Myers, ECU chair of sociology, Kirstin Squint, the Whichard Distinguished Visiting Professor in the Humanities, and Donna Kain, ECU professor of English. The lecture-panel will be available online through Cisco WebEx. Registration is required. Visit https://pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/election-eve-lecture-nov2.
Pet portraits
The Greenville Museum of Art and the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host Pet Portrait Palooza Sunday-Friday. Participants will make donations in exchange for drawings of their pets. The cost is $50 for a drawing by a professional artist and $20 for an amateur sketch by museum staff, trustees or volunteers. For an additional donation, participants will be interested in a drawing for pet gift baskets. From each portrait, $10 will be donated to the Humane Society. Visit gmoa.org for more information.
Historic walking tour
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a Greenville Historical Walking Tour with local historian Roger Kammerer from 3-5 p.m. today to make up for a rainout on Oct. 25. Meet at Five Points, the corner of Fifth and Evans Street, under the Laughinghouse Clock. Bring your walking shoes, as the tour goes all over downtown highlighting people, buildings and historical events from Greenville’s rapidly disappearing past.
Sierra Club meeting
The Sierra Club Cypress Group will meet virtually on Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday with speakers from The Love a Sea Turtle program. Love a Sea Turtle is a Winterville-based nonprofit dedicated to environmental stewardship through the engagement of youth in leadership development, marine and ocean conservation, and service-learning. The meeting will include David Yoon, who will describe the “Plastic Free NC” initiative; Isabella Daniel, talking about Recycled Art; Jae Yoon describing the “Better Bag Solution/Plastic Free NC” initiative; and Makayla Harris who will discuss student mentorship. Anyone interested can join the meeting. Email malsentzer@rsnet.org or call 258-3329 for login information.
Christmas at Hope
Historic Hope Foundation, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, will be open for tours of the newly interpreted Hope mansion decorated for Christmas from Dec. 5-11. Tours are 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. for $6 per person. Schedule a tour by calling 252-794-3140 or email christmas@hopeplantation.org. Tour numbers are limited to eight people because of the pandemic so contact us soon! Face masks are required. Regular tours are available Dec. 12-19, and virtual tours are available starting Dec. 6 at hopeplantation.org or through a link at facebook.com/hopeplantation.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry is open on Thursdays from 1-3 serving the entire community. The pantry is located in downtown Greenville at 401 E. Fourth St. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. (252) 752-3482.
Cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free breast cancer screenings for eligible Pitt County women. Screenings are for women 40 and older with at least one year since their last mammogram will be held 2-5 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 17. Register at 847-7867.