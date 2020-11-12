Toys for Tots
Pitt County Toys for Tots is now accepting donations of new unwrapped toys at Ayden Golf and Country Club, 4343 Ayden Golf Club Road. Donations will be accepted at the pro shop from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some businesses in town also are accepting donations. The effort also is accepting monetary contributions so that it can purchase toys for distribution to thousands of children for Christmas. Make checks out to the Toys for Tots Foundation and mail them P.O. Box 31045, Greenville NC 27833.
Biotech webinars
N.C. Works and Rivers East Workforce Development Board will host four biotechnology career exploration webinars for people displaced from their jobs by COVID-19. Applicants who qualify to attend will be paid a stipend of $350. The webinars are 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 19 and Dec. 3 and 7. Text BIO to 252-549-4545 or call 252-355-9067.
Beethoven
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host “Beethoven Turns 250,” a series of online concerts and events, from Nov. 15-22. Concerts will be streamed at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 20 and 3 p.m. Nov. 22 and will feature Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata in C Minor, Op. 13 “Pathetique,” along with digital selections from previous performances. Tickets are $40 per household. Call 328-6019, email fourseasons@ecu.edu or visit fourseasons.ecu.edu/tickets.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open on Thursdays from 1-3 serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for required CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours.
The Pitt County Health Department will test at 201 Government Circle from 9 a.m. to noon today. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. Download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
VA flu shots
The Veterans Administration Greenville Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd., will be offering drive-through flu shots for veterans 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The vaccine available for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. Veterans, guests and staff must wear a mask. Email shahron.james@va.gov or call 919-928-3997.
‘Close to Home’
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host the exhibition “Close to Home” by North Carolina artist John Beerman through Saturday. All the paintings, including still lifes and landscape pieces, were done during the shutdown. The show is also available for preview online at www.cityartgallery.com. To schedule a private showing, email art@cityartgreenville.com or call353-7000.
Christmas at Hope
Historic Hope Foundation, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, will be open for tours of the newly interpreted Hope mansion decorated for Christmas from Dec. 5-11. Tours are 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. for $6 per person. Schedule a tour by calling 252-794-3140 or email christmas@hopeplantation.org. Tour numbers are limited to eight people because of the pandemic. Face masks are required. Regular tours are available Dec. 12-19, and virtual tours are available starting Dec. 6 at hopeplantation.org or through a link in our Facebook page (facebook.com/hopeplantation).