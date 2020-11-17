Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly drive through food box distribution on from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. Call 252-327-8208.
Diabetes awareness
The Pitt County Health Department with support from the Vidant Health Foundation will host a free diabetes awareness event called “The Right Prescription” from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday. It will focus on medication, healthy eating and physical activity and highlight two local programs: the Diabetes Self-Management Education program and the NC Minority Diabetes Prevention Program. It also will include testimonies from those living with diabetes and pre-diabetes; a cooking demonstration; and discussions with a nutritionist-chef, registered dietitians, nurses and diabetes educators. Call Angie Watson at 902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov to register.
Biotech webinars
N.C. Works and Rivers East Workforce Development Board will host four biotechnology career exploration webinars for people displaced from their jobs by COVID-19. Applicants who qualify to attend will be paid a stipend of $350. The webinars are 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Dec. 3 and 7. Text BIO to 252-549-4545 or call 355-9067.
Spring enrollment
Current full-time virtual students in Pitt County Schools must re-enroll by Friday to commit to virtual or face-to-face classes for the spring semester. Students who select full-time virtual enrollment will continue online learning through June 2021. Students currently attending classes on campus will automatically be re-enrolled as face-to-face learners and are not required to register unless they want to change to virtual. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/PCSFAQSpringDecision.
Free meals
Pitt County Schools is offering free meals curbside to ages 1 to 18 from Monday-Friday at A.G. Cox, Ayden Elementary, Chicod, E.B. Aycock, Eastern, Farmville Middle, Grifton, Ridgewood, South Greenville, Wahl-Coates, Wellcome and Wintergreen Intermediate schools. Calendar Cards, available on request at the sites, and identification are required. Visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering several programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register unless otherwise noted.
Free advance care planning and education clinic, 9-11 a.m., Nov. 18. Picture identification is required.
Gardening class: Fall pruning, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18.
Hearing screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 18.
Physical therapy screenings, 10-11:30 a.m., Nov. 19. Drop-ins are welcome.
Holiday card making, 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 19.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours.
The Pitt County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 at 201 Government Circle from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. Download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms
Cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free breast cancer screenings for eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance 2-5 p.m. today. Register at 847-7867. Screenings are for women 40 and older with at least one year since their last mammogram.