Thanksgiving boxes
Beast Philanthropy and Churches Outreach Network will provide Thanksgiving meal boxes from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at 713 Albemarle Ave. There will be 500 boxes, each with chicken, ham, cornbread, yams, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, eggs and pie. Drive-through only. No walk-up. While supplies last. No turkey.
Operation Christmas Child
This week is national collection week for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child, a ministry that delivers gifts in shoe boxes to children in need around the world. Donations may be delivered to: Harvest Church, 2020 W. 15th St., Washington; Williamston Memorial Baptist Church, 109 W. Church St.; Vanceboro United Methodist Church, 637 Farm Life Ave.; Spilman Memorial Baptist Church, 601 Madison Ave., Kinston; or First Baptist Church, 605 N. Main St., Tarboro. The collection ends Nov. 23. For more information or to donate a gift box online, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Cancer Services fundraiser
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina is scheduled to host its annual Handbag Bingo fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50. Seating is limited; masks and distancing will be required. Visit cancerservicesofeasternnc.org, email cancerservicesof easternnc@gmail.com or call 561-5351.
Animal shelter collection
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, will host a charitable collection for the Pitt County Animal Shelter during the holiday season through Dec. 10. Cleaning supplies along with food and toys for pets are requested. Financial donations also are accepted. Checks should be made payable to PCAS, or donors may contribute online using Pay Pal at pittcountync.gov/PCAS.
Diabetes awareness
The Pitt County Health Department with support from the Vidant Health Foundation will host a free virtual diabetes awareness event called “The Right Prescription” from 3-4 p.m. today. Call Angie Watson at 902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov to participate.
Biotech webinars
N.C. Works and Rivers East Workforce Development Board will host four biotechnology career exploration webinars for people displaced from their jobs by COVID-19. Applicants who qualify to attend will be paid a stipend of $350. The webinars are 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. today, Thursday and Dec. 3 and 7. Text BIO to 252-549-4545 or call 355-9067.
Historic preservation
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a Zoom webinar from 7-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. The event will feature keynote speaker Claire Edwards discussing recent historic preservation projects in Greenville and Farmville. Edwards’ talk, “Caring about our past improves the future,” emphasizes the importance of architectural preservation for building healthy communities. Historian Roger Kammerer will introduce the speaker and moderate discussion. The webinar is free but registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cU6gtjUpSGiZZ3BlJMyO0g.
Winterfest Weekend
Local artisans, potters and craftsmen will be featured during Winterfest Weekend from Dec. 5-6, at The Barn at Nooherooka, 2029 Mewborn Church Road, Snow Hill. Nooherooka Natural will also hold its annual holiday meat sale at the General Store on the farm. A $5 entry fee includes a raffle ticket for chance to win a Nooherooka Holiday Meat Box ($150 value). Masks are required, temperature checks will be performed at entry. There will be limited shoppers at one time, and a sanitizing station will be provided. Call 714-2650 for ticket information and vendor registration.