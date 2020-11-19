Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Revival
King’s Crossroads OFWB Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, is holding its Real Truth Revival at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at the church. The event will be a night of Southern gospel music. The event will encourage social distancing and provide face masks at the door.
Bake sale
The Women of The Moose are having their annual community Thanksgiving bake sale from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday at the lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. There will be homemade cakes and pies and some surprises for your Thanksgiving dinner. Proceeds support Mooseheart, Moosehaven and other community projects.
Hygiene drive
Youth For Justice and Change is collecting hygiene products for the Daughters of Worth program from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at 622 S. Memorial Drive, across from Popeye’s chicken. The effort is seeking items like bars of soap, toothpaste and deodorant.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly drive-through food box distribution from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. Call 252-327-8208.
Community Dinner
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville will offer free community pickup dinners 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. The menu will consist of roast turkey, mashed potatoes, string beans, a roll and dessert. All are welcome.
Toys for Tots
Pitt County Toys for Tots is now accepting donations of new unwrapped toys at Ayden Golf and Country Club, 4343 Ayden Golf Club Road. Donations will be accepted at the pro shop from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Brown & Wood Buick GMC, 329 S.W. Greenville Blvd., and Barbour-Hendrick Honda, 3300 S. Memorial Drive, and other businesses also are accepting donations. The effort also is accepting monetary contributions so that it can purchase toys for distribution to thousands of children for Christmas. Make checks out to the Toys for Tots Foundation and mail them P.O. Box 31045, Greenville NC 27833.
Spring enrollment
Current full-time virtual students in Pitt County Schools must re-enroll by Nov. 20 to commit to virtual or face-to-face classes for the spring semester. Students who select full-time virtual enrollment will continue online learning through June 2021. Students currently attending classes on campus will automatically be re-enrolled as face-to-face learners and are not required to register unless they want to change to virtual. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/PCSFAQSpringDecision.
Beethoven
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host “Beethoven Turns 250,” a series of online concerts and events, through Sunday. Concerts will be streamed at 7:45 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday and will feature Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata in C Minor, Op. 13 “Pathetique,” along with digital selections from previous Four Seasons performances. The weeklong residency includes online interviews and a master class. Tickets are $40 per household. Call 328-6019, email fourseasons@ecu.edu or visit fourseasons.ecu.edu/tickets.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders and SNAP/EBT payment. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
