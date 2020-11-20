Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly drive-through food box distribution from 5-7 p.m. today at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. Call 252-327-8208.
Community Dinner
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd Street, Winterville will offer free community pickup dinners from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The menu will consist of roast turkey, mashed potatoes, string beans, a roll and dessert. All are welcome.
Hygiene drive
Youth For Justice and Change is collecting hygiene products for the Daughters of Worth program from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at 622 S. Memorial Drive, across from Popeye’s chicken. The effort is seeking items like bars of soap, toothpaste and deodorant.
Operation Christmas Child
This week is national collection week for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child, a ministry that delivers gifts in shoeboxes to children in need around the world. Due to COVID-19, there are a limited number of drop-off locations for receiving donations. There are no collection sites in Pitt County, but donations may be delivered to: Harvest Church, 2020 W. 15th St., Washington; Williamston Memorial Baptist Church, 109 W. Church St.; Vanceboro United Methodist Church, 637 Farm Life Ave.; Spilman Memorial Baptist Church, 601 Madison Ave., Kinston; or First Baptist Church, 605 N. Main St., Tarboro. The collection ends Monday. For more information or to donate a gift box online, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Thanksgiving dinner
Faith Community Outreach will offer a community Thanksgiving dinner starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at 202 E. Green St., Robersonville. The drive-up meal with dessert is free as long as supplies last. The event is sponsored by Churches Outreach Network, Operation Turkey and the Community Unity Network.
Beethoven
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host “Beethoven Turns 250,” a series of online concerts and events through Sunday. Concerts will be streamed at 7:45 a.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday and will feature Ludwig van Beethoven: piano Sonata in C Minor, Op. 13 “Pathetique,” along with digital selections from previous performances. The weeklong residency includes online interviews and a master class. Tickets are $40 per household. Call 328-6019, email fourseasons@ecu.edu or visit fourseasons.ecu.edu/tickets.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.
Cancer Services fundraiser
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina is scheduled to host its annual Handbag Bingo fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50. Seating is limited; masks and distancing will be required. Visit cancerservicesofeasternnc.org, email cancerservicesofeasternnc@gmail.com or call 561-5351.