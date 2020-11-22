Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
4-H craft boxes
Pitt County 4-H is offering Holiday Craft Boxes so youth can learn and do while providing an opportunity to give back to others. The box will contain a variety of crafts, service-learning ideas and recipes all while focusing heavily on basic hand sewing skills and activities. Boxes will be mailed to participants. This box is most suitable for ages 5-12. Tickets are $20 and available for purchase through the Pitt County Cooperative Extension Office. For tickets visit https://pittcounty 4hlearndoholidaycraftbox.eventbrite.com, call (252) 902-1709, or email lsdail2@ncsu.edu.
Bake sale
The Women of The Moose are having their annual community Thanksgiving bake sale from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday at the lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. There will be homemade cakes and pies and some surprises for your Thanksgiving dinner. Proceeds support Mooseheart, Moosehaven and other community projects.
Thanksgiving boxes
Beast Philanthropy and Churches Outreach Network will provide Thanksgiving meal boxes from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at 713 Albemarle Ave. There will be 500 boxes each with chicken, ham, cornbread, yams, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, eggs and pie. Drive-through only. No walk-up. While supplies last. No Turkey.
Toys for Tots
Pitt County Toys for Tots is now accepting donations of new unwrapped toys at Ayden Golf and Country Club, 4343 Ayden Golf Club Road. Donations will be accepted at the pro shop from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Brown & Wood Buick GMC, 329 S.W. Greenville Blvd., and Barbour-Hendrick Honda, 3300 S. Memorial Drive, and other businesses also are accepting donations. The effort also is accepting monetary contributions so that it can purchase toys for distribution to thousands of children for Christmas. Make checks out to the Toys for Tots Foundation and mail them P.O. Box 31045, Greenville NC 27833.
Operation Christmas Child
National collection week for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child, a ministry that delivers gifts in shoeboxes to children in need around the world ends Monday. Due to COVID-19, there are a limited number of drop-off locations for receiving donations. There are no collection sites in Pitt County, but donations may be delivered to Harvest Church, 2020 W. 15th St., Washington; Williamston Memorial Baptist Church, 109 W. Church St.; Vanceboro United Methodist Church, 637 Farm Life Ave.; Spilman Memorial Baptist Church, 601 Madison Ave., Kinston; or First Baptist Church, 605 N. Main St., Tarboro. For more information or to donate a gift box online, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Historic preservation
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a Zoom webinar from 7-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. The event will feature keynote speaker Claire Edwards discussing recent historic preservation projects in Greenville and Farmville. Edwards’ talk, “Caring about our past improves the future,” emphasizes the importance of architectural preservation for building healthy communities. Historian Roger Kammerer will introduce the speaker and moderate discussion. The webinar is free but registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cU6gtjUpSGiZZ3BlJMyO0g.
Thanksgiving dinner
Faith Community Outreach will offer a community Thanksgiving dinner starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at 202 E. Green St., Robersonville. The drive-up meal with dessert is free as long as supplies last. The event is sponsored by Churches Outreach Network, Operation Turkey and the Community Unity Network.