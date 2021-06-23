Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
4-H programs
Pitt County 4-H will be hosting several free programs for youth in July at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle:
4-H Just Grow It: 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, July 8 and July 22. Youth ages 5 and up are invited to learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat! Participants also explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register:https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com. Free.
Yoga for Kids: 10-11 a.m. Fridays, July 16 and July 30, 10-11 a.m. Youth of all ages can participate in 4-H Kid’s Yoga in the garden. 4-H Yoga is like yoga for adults, but sillier. Instead of quiet and calm it will be noisy and fun while helping youth improve flexibility, balance, and strength! Parent/guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com
Storytime in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 7-28. A fun and interactive story reading and educational craft or program in the children’s garden. Parent/Guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com
Outdoor movie
Farmville Parks & Recreation, 3672 N. Main St., will host an outdoor showing of “The Croods: A New Age” (rated PG) at dusk on Saturday. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. The event is in partnership with Farmville Public Library and Farmville Police Department.
Bingo is back
American Legion Post 39 will hold its weekly Wednesday Bingo tonight at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Concert on the Common
Night Years will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday during IBX Media’s Concert on the Common at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event features live music, food trucks and beer and wine. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is 5-8 p.m. today at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Sundays Unplugged
JT Ackerman will perform modern pop at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road, during Greenville Recreation and Parks’ last Sundays Unplugged show. Visiting webtrac.greenvillenc.gov.
Movie in the Park
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will present Disney-Pixar’s “Onward” “Onward” during its Movie in the Park series about 8:40 p.m. on Friday at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 105 E. First St.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free but donations are welcomed and go toward future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or the following locations:
Washington Moose Lodge #1800, 322 Flanders Filters Road, Washington, 1-5 p.m., Thursday.
Greenville Church of God, 3105 S. Memorial Drive, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Sunday.