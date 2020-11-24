Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday for Thanksgiving. The market will be closed Thursday through Dec. 3 and will reopen 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays starting Dec. 2. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 23, for Christmas. It will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1. It will be reopen 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only starting Jan. 2.
Thanksgiving dinner
Faith Community Outreach will offer a community Thanksgiving dinner starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 202 E. Green St., Robersonville. The drive-up meal with dessert is free as long as supplies last. The event is sponsored by Churches Outreach Network, Operation Turkey and the Community Unity Network.
Animal shelter collection
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, will host a charitable collection for the Pitt County Animal Shelter during the holiday season. Donations will be accepted through Thursday, Dec. 10. Donations cleaning supplies, along with food and toys for pets is requested. Financial donations also are accepted. Checks should be made payable to PCAS, or donors may contribute online using Pay Pal at pittcountync.gov/PCAS.
ACA assistance
Open Enrollment for 2021 Affordable Care Act health insurance is ongoing. Greenville-based nonprofit Access East’s Certified Marketplace Navigators will provide free ACA assistance, including enrollment help, to consumers seeking affordable quality health-coverage or a renewal of coverage. All assistance will be given by appointment. Consumers may meet with a Navigator by phone, WebEx or Zoom, in person, or drive-up/curbside. To schedule an appointment, call (252) 847-3027 or (877) 755-5438, or visit www.NCNavigator.net.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., will be closed this Thursday for Thanksgiving. It will reopen from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 3. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482. The pantry also will be closed Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
DSS holiday fund
The Pitt County Department of Social Services is seeking donations to ensure foster children in its care will receive a visit from Santa and have a happy holiday. Send donations and contributions to the department at 1717 W. Fifth St., Greenville, NC 27834-1695, Attn: Foster Care Special Needs & Holiday Fund. Contact Chandra Mewborn, (252) 902-1244, chandra.mewborn@pittcountync.gov.
Pre-diabetes education
Pre-diabetes classes, originally offered at the Pitt County Senior Center on County Home Road, are now being offered via ZOOM due to COVID-19. Classes are offered from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Call Lydia Best at 714-7454 to enroll.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Arts Relief Fund
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has created The Arts Relief Fund to support the creative individuals in Pitt County who have been financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Funds collected will be made available to artists and arts organizations including the visual and performing arts. Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Pitt County Arts Council staff and board members. Visit pittcountyarts.org. Select Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund to donate or Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund Application to apply.