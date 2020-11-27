Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
4-H craft boxes
Pitt County 4-H is offering Holiday Craft Boxes so youth can learn and do while providing an opportunity to give back to others. The box will contain a variety of crafts, service-learning ideas and recipes all while focusing heavily on basic hand sewing skills and activities. Boxes will be mailed to participants. This box is most suitable for ages 5-12. Tickets are $20 and available for purchase through the Pitt County Cooperative Extension Office. For tickets visit https://pittcounty4h learndoholidaycraftbox.eventbrite.com, call 902-1709, or email lsdail2@ncsu.edu.
Gospel concert
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will host a gospel concert featuring Real Truth Revival at 7 p.m. Sunday. Social distancing is recommended and face masks will be provided at the door.
Cancer Services fundraiser
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina is scheduled to host its annual Handbag Bingo fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50. Seating is limited; masks and distancing will be required. Visit cancerservicesofeasternnc.org, email cancerservices ofeasternnc@gmail.com or call 561-5351.
Historic preservation
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a Zoom webinar from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The event will feature keynote speaker Claire Edwards discussing recent historic preservation projects in Greenville and Farmville. Edwards’ talk, “Caring about our past improves the future,” emphasizes the importance of architectural preservation for building healthy communities. Historian Roger Kammerer will introduce the speaker and moderate discussion. The webinar is free but registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cU6gtjUpSGiZZ3BlJMyO0g.
Toys for Tots
Pitt County Toys for Tots is now accepting donations of new unwrapped toys at Ayden Golf and Country Club, 4343 Ayden Golf Club Road. Donations will be accepted at the pro shop from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Brown & Wood Buick GMC, 329 S.W. Greenville Blvd., and Barbour-Hendrick Honda, 3300 S. Memorial Drive, and other businesses also are accepting donations. The effort also is accepting monetary contributions so that it can purchase toys for distribution to thousands of children for Christmas. Make checks out to the Toys for Tots Foundation and mail them P.O. Box 31045, Greenville NC 27833.
ACA assistance
Open Enrollment for 2021 Affordable Care Act health insurance in ongoing, with a broader range of insurance options available this year, plus significant changes in how local enrollment assistance is given. Greenville-based nonprofit Access East’s Certified Marketplace Navigators will provide free ACA assistance, including enrollment help, to consumers seeking affordable quality health-coverage or a renewal of coverage. All assistance will be given by appointment. Consumers may meet with a Navigator by phone, WebEx or Zoom, in person, or drive-up/curbside. To schedule an appointment, call 847-3027 or 877-755-5438, or visit www.NCNavigator.net.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is holding its Step Into Christmas Holiday Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 5. Vendor spots are available. Call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205, or email cshimer@pittcoa.com for information. The event will be outside the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. The council also is offering a free gardening class on winter weed control, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register.