ACA assistance
Open Enrollment for 2021 Affordable Care Act health insurance began Sunday, with a broader range of insurance options available this year, plus significant changes in how local enrollment assistance is given. Greenville-based nonprofit Access East’s Certified Marketplace Navigators will again provide unbiased, free ACA assistance, including enrollment help, to consumers seeking affordable quality health-coverage or a renewal of coverage, across 27 eastern North Carolina counties. All assistance will be given by appointment; no walk-in help will be available. Consumers may meet with a Navigator by phone, WebEx or Zoom, in person, or drive-up/curbside. To schedule an appointment, call 847-3027 or (877) 755-5438, or visit www.NCNavigator.net.
Bites on the Bridge
Bites on the Bridge is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday at the Town Common, 101 E. First St. The first-of-its-kind event, which will include food trucks and dining on the pedestrian bridge, is hosted by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department and the city manager’s office. It is designed to showcase the recent renovations of the Town Common parking lot and bridge. The bridge will have lighting and dining space available for 40 people at a time. Food vendors also will have takeout options available. Visit www.facebook.com/grpdinfo.
Pet portraits
The Greenville Museum of Art and the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host Pet Portrait Palooza through Friday. Participants will made donations in exchange for drawings of their pets. The cost is $50 for a drawing by a professional artist and $20 for an amateur sketch by museum staff, trustees or volunteers. For an additional donation, participants will be interested in a drawing for pet gift baskets. From each portrait, $10 will be donated to the Humane Society. Visit gmoa.org for more information.
Sierra Club meeting
The Sierra Club Cypress Group will meet virtually on Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday with speakers from The Love a Sea Turtle program. Love a Sea Turtle is a Winterville-based nonprofit dedicated to environmental stewardship through the engagement of youth in leadership development, marine and ocean conservation, and service learning. The meeting will include David Yoon, who will describe the “Plastic Free NC” initiative; Isabella Daniel, talking about Recycled Art; Jae Yoon describing the “Better Bag Solution/Plastic Free NC” initiative; and Makayla Harris who will discuss student mentorship. Anyone interested can join the meeting. Email malsentzer@rsnet.org or call 258-3329 for login information.
Christmas at Hope
Historic Hope Foundation, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, will be open for tours of the newly interpreted Hope mansion decorated for Christmas from Dec. 5-11. Tours are 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. for $6 per person. Schedule a tour by calling 252-794-3140 or email christmas@hopeplantation.org. Tour numbers are limited to eight people because of the pandemic. Face masks are required. Regular tours are available Dec. 12-19, and virtual tours are available starting Dec. 6 at hopeplantation.org or facebook.com/hopeplantation.
DSS holiday fund
The Pitt County Department of Social Services is seeking donations to ensure foster children in its care will receive a visit from Santa and have a happy holiday. Send donations and contributions to the department at 1717 W. Fifth St., Greenville, NC 27834-1695, Attn: Foster Care Special Needs & Holiday Fund. Contact Chandra Mewborn at 902-1244, chandra.mewborn@pittcountync.gov.