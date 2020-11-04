Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Poppy Day canceled
The Greenville Veterans of Foreign Wars Charles Gray Morgan Post 7032 would like to wish a Happy Veterans Day to all who served. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, we will not be doing our annual poppy give away this year. To all who have given donations in the past we would like to say thank you for your support to our organization and look forward to next year.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry is open on Thursdays from 1-3 serving the entire community. The pantry is located in downtown Greenville at 401 E. Fourth St. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. 752-3482.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register unless otherwise noted.
Machine quilting class, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4, 18, 25 and Dec. 2. Cost is $50. Call for supplies list in addition to registration.
Flu vaccine clinic 9-11 a.m. Thursday. Medicare card required.
Create your own Christmas wreath, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 9. Call for supplies list in addition to registration.
Jewelry class, making holiday earrings, 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Cost is $5.
Christmas ornament class, 10-11 a.m. Nov. 16. Cost is $3.
Road to Resources: Home Safe Home: Medication Safety and Poison Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Nov. 16.
Advance care planning and education clinic, 9-11 a.m., Nov. 18. Picture identification is required.
Gardening class: Fall pruning, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18.
Hearing screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 18.
Physical therapy screenings, 10-11:30 a.m., Nov. 19. Drop-ins are welcome.
Holiday card making, 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 19.
Christmas at the Biltmore Estate is Dec. 6-8. The three-day, two-night package includes travel and hotel.
Rhine Getaway River Cruise, Nov. 3-11, 2021. Price starts at $3,099 per person, including airfare. Taking deposits now.
Free COVID testing
Vidant Health offers free COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for required CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours.
The Pitt County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 at 201 Government Circle from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday and Nov. 12. Schedule is subject to change. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. Download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms
Cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free breast cancer screenings for eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance from 2-5 p.m. on Nov. 17. Register at 847-7867. Screenings are for women 40 and older with at least one year since their last mammogram.
Pre-diabetes education
Pre-diabetes classes, originally offered at the Pitt County Senior Center on County Home Road, are now being offered via ZOOM due to COVID-19. Classes are offered from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Call Lydia Best at 714-7454 to enroll.
‘Close to Home’
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host the exhibition “Close to Home” by North Carolina artist John Beerman through Nov. 14. All the paintings, including still lifes and landscape pieces, were done during the pandemic shutdown. The show is also available for preview www.cityartgallery.com.
To schedule a private showing, email art@cityartgreenville.com or call 353-7000.