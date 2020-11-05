Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Bites on the Bridge
Bites on the Bridge is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. today at the Town Common, 101 E. First St. The event will include food trucks and dining on the pedestrian bridge and is hosted by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department and the city manager’s office. It is designed to showcase the recent renovations of the Town Common parking lot and bridge. The bridge will have lighting and dining space available for 40 people at a time. Food vendors also will have takeout options available. Visit www.facebook.com/grpdinfo.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department will host a showing of “The Peanut Butter Falcon” at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road. Parking opens at 5:30 p.m. Movies are free and space is available for about 50 cars. Call 329-4567.
Audio production
ECU/Loessin Playhouse on Friday continues its Radio Play series, audio productions which will stream online. This week’s feature is “Florence” by Alice Childress (available to stream from 12:01 a.m. Nov. 6 to 11:59 p.m. Nov. 8). The play centers on a 1949 conversation that grows tense between a black woman and white woman waiting in a Southern train station. The production is about a woman’s learning to reclaim her life after her abusive husband spontaneously combusts. Access is free, but reservations are required. Visit theatredance.ecu.edu/current-season.
History Speaks
Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum 1840-1940 will host an online lecture at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 as part of its History Speaks series. Author Paul Allen will talk about his book, “When Tobacco was King.” Free but registration required to receive web link. Visit facebook.com/ecvillageandfarmmuseum.
Beethoven
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host “Beethoven Turns 250,” a series of online concerts and events, from Nov. 15-22. Concerts will be streamed at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 20 and 3 p.m. Nov. 22 and will feature Ludwig van Beethoven: piano Sonata in C Minor, Op. 13 “Pathetique,” along with digital selections from previous Four Seasons performances. The weeklong residency includes online interviews and a master class. Tickets are $40 per household. Call 328-6019, email fourseasons@ecu.edu or visit fourseasons.ecu.edu/tickets.
ACA assistance
Open Enrollment for 2021 Affordable Care Act health insurance is ongoing with a broader range of insurance options available this year, plus significant changes in how local enrollment assistance is given. Greenville-based nonprofit Access East’s Certified Marketplace Navigators will again provide free ACA assistance, including enrollment help, to consumers seeking affordable quality health coverage or a renewal of coverage, across 27 eastern North Carolina counties. All assistance will be given by appointment; no walk-in help will be available. Consumers may meet with a Navigator by phone, WebEx or Zoom, in person, or drive-up/curbside. To schedule an appointment, call 847-3027 or 877-755-5438, or visit www.NCNavigator.net.
Pet portraits
The Greenville Museum of Art and the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host Pet Portrait Palooza through Friday. Participants can make donations in exchange for drawings of their pets. The cost is $50 for a drawing by a professional artist and $20 for an amateur sketch by museum staff, trustees or volunteers. For an additional donation, participants will be entered in a drawing for pet gift baskets. From each portrait, $10 will be donated to the Humane Society. Visit gmoa.org for more information.