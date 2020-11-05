Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department will host a showing of “The Peanut Butter Falson” at 6:15 p.m. today at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road. Parking opens at 5:30 p.m. Movies are free and space is available for about 50 cars. Call 329-4567.
Audio production
ECU/Loessin Playhouse today will continues its Radio Play series, audio productions which will stream online. This week’s feature is “Florence” by Alice Childress (available to stream from 12:01 a.m. today to 11:59 p.m. Sunday). The play centers on a 1949 conversation that grows tense between a black woman and white woman waiting in a Southern train station. The production is about a woman’s learning to reclaim her life after her abusive husband spontaneously combusts. Access is free, but reservations are required. Visit theatredance.ecu.edu/current-season.
History Speaks
Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum 1840-1940 will host an online lecture at 7 p.m. on Thursday as part of its History Speaks series. Author Paul Allen will talk about his book, “When Tobacco was King.” Free but registration required to receive web link. Visit facebook.com/ecvillageandfarmmuseum.
Beethoven
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host “Beethoven Turns 250,” a series of online concerts and events, from Nov. 15-22. Concerts will be streamed at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 20 and 3 p.m. Nov. 22 and will feature Ludwig van Beethoven: piano Sonata in C Minor, Op. 13 “Pathetique,” along with digital selections from previous Four Seasons performances. The weeklong residency includes online interviews and a master class. Tickets are $40 per household. Call 328-6019, email fourseasons@ecu.edu or visit fourseasons.ecu.edu/tickets.
ACA assistance
Open Enrollment for 2021 Affordable Care Act health insurance began Nov. 1, with a broader range of insurance options available this year, plus significant changes in how local enrollment assistance is given. Greenville-based nonprofit Access East’s Certified Marketplace Navigators will again provide unbiased, free ACA assistance, including enrollment help. All assistance will be given by appointment; no walk-in help will be available. Consumers may meet with a Navigator by phone, WebEx or Zoom, in person, or drive-up/curbside. To schedule an appointment, call 847-3027 or 755-5438, or visit www.NCNavigator.net.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. All participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting staff or other people at the Transfer Station. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Sierra Club meeting
The Sierra Club Cypress Group will meet virtually on Zoom at 7 p.m. on Monday, with speakers from The Love a Sea Turtle program. Love a Sea Turtle is a Winterville-based nonprofit dedicated to environmental stewardship through the engagement of youth in leadership development, marine and ocean conservation, and service learning. The meeting will include David Yoon, who will describe the “Plastic Free NC” initiative; Isabella Daniel, talking about Recycled Art; Jae Yoon describing the “Better Bag Solution/Plastic Free NC” initiative; and Makayla Harris who will discuss student mentorship. Anyone interested can join the meeting. Email malsentzer@rsnet.org or call 258-3329 for login information.
