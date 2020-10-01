Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Fall festival sale
The Tar River Potters Guild will host a fall festival sale event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the circle at Ironwood Country Club, 200 Golf Club Wynd, in Greenville. Hand sanitizer will be readily available and masks are required. There will be over 20 booths with artists and craftsman showcasing handmade creations. East Coast Kettle Corn will be popping and nonprofit Awaken Coffee will be brewing. Youth for Justice and Action will be onsite for voter registration, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will have pets for adoption. The guild will be accepting donations for the Pitt County Arts Relief Fund and food items for Joy Soup Kitchen as well as wish list donations for the Humane Society. To preview some of the items, visit the Tar River Potters Facebook page. The event is free. The rain date is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Voter registration drive
Several community service organizations are hosting a voter registration drive from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at Festival Park, 119 E. Water St., in Washington, N.C. Radio personality John Moore will be broadcasting and hosting along with DJ Booski 808. Red Hots Mobile Food Truck will provide food while supplies last. Masks, hand sanitizer and goodies will be available. Candidates are welcome. The deadline to register is Oct. 9.
Blessing of the animals
First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., will host a blessing of the animals from 4-6 p.m. Sunday. The drive-by event will take place in the church parking lot. Participants are asked to wear face coverings.
Free cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free breast and cervical cancer screenings for eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Breast screenings for women 40 and older with at least one year since their last mammogram will be held 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17. Register at 847-7867. Free cervical cancer screenings for women 21-64 years old with at least three years since their last pap smear will be held 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, from 1-5 p.m. Register at 847-7943.
Museum reopening
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St. will reopen from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 11. The museum, located in the Cox-Ange House, has been closed since March due to COVID-19. The museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Souls to the polls
The Pitt County NAACP and Democracy NC are holding their second Faith Action Training at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday via the Zoom online meeting platform. Tonya Foreman will be conducting a special Souls to the Polls training during the event. New information will be provided to follow up September’s meeting. Email mkglazer@me.com for a registration link.
COVID testing
A free COVID-19 testing and food giveaway event will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at St. Stephen AME Zion Church, 709 Walnut St., Farmville. Contact Pastor Margaret Blackman at 412-1432.
Blessing of the animals
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St., Greenville, will hold a drive-through blessing of the animals from 3-4 p.m. Sunday. Donations of cleaning supplies and monetary gifts will be accepted for the Pitt County Animal Shelter and Pitt Friends. Photographs may be brought in lieu of the animals. COVID precautions required.