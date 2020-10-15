Free COVID testing
Vidant Health has opened a dedicated COVID-19 drive-up testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive. The site is open to anyone at no cost to the patient. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for required CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. The testing site’s hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Results are expected within 24 hours.
The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle. Testing runs from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday runs and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. Schedule is subject to change. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. Download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms
Healthy aging symposium
East Carolina University’s Aging Well Together program will host the Enriching the Future Symposium on Aging starting at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The interactive webinar is free and no registration is required. Topics include: technology for mature adults, resources for caregivers; the MIND diet to slow cognitive decline; Alzheimers research and resources; aging in place; and understanding probate and how to avoid it. Each session lasts 50 minutes with time for questions. Email healthyaging@ecu.edu for a flyer with links to the sessions.
Virtual 5K for Food Bank
King Tiger Taekwondo is hosting a virtual 5K Fun Walk/Run through Oct. 31 to raise money for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. The entry fee is $30 and will provide participants with a T-shirt and medal and a free trial week of classes. Participants send in or post on social media their start and finish times and a picture with the hashtag #kingtigertkd5K. The $30 fee will fund between 75-100 meals. The goal is to fund 20,000 meals. Entry fees can be dropped off at or mailed to: Byung Lee’s Tae Kwon Do King Tiger Academy, 120-A E. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, NC 28590. Participants can also use www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0f48afab2ea1fb6-virtual
VA flu shots
The Veterans Administration Greenville Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd., is offering drive-through flu shots 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The vaccine available for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. Veterans, guests and staff must wear a mask. Email shahron.james@va.gov or call 919-928-3997.
ECU flu shots
ECU Physicians is holding a drive-through flu vaccination clinic 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Monday and Thursday through Oct. 29 behind the Family Medicine Center on MacGregor Downs Road, off of Arlington Boulevard. The clinic is for current patients age 10 and up and all East Carolina University employees and students. Masks are required.
Grifton Schools closure
Grifton School buildings will be closed today due to utilities work on water lines near the school. The school and much of the town will have little to no water throughout the day. This will be a virtual instruction day for all students. The school will reopen Friday for in-person instruction.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Vendors accept SNAP/EBT. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket,
