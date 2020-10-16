Give blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Church yard sale
Elm Grove Church will host a big item outdoor yard sale 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at 5403 Weyerehaeuser Road, Ayden. Items for sale will include tables, chairs, best dressers and more.
CROP Walk
The Bobby Hodge Jr. CROP Hunger Walk will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Farmville. The walk begins and ends at Town Common Gazebo. Visit www.crophungerwalk.org/farmvillenc or www.fccfarmville.org for more information.
Trivia Dash
Greenville Recreation and Parks is holding a drive-in Trivia Dash competition from 6:30-8 p.m. on Sunday. Contestants will compete from their vehicles in a multiple-category trivia contests. Register at greenvillenc.gov for limited spots. Call 329-4567 for more information.
Revival
King’s Crossroads OFWB Church will be having revival starting 7 nightly Oct. 18-23. The guest evangelist will be Rev. Dann Patrick with special music each evening. A nursery will be provided. The church is located 10 miles west of Greenville between Farmville and Falkland at 2080 Seven Pines Road. For more information contact, Pastor Bruce Jones at 252-714-2440.
Caravan to Candyland
The city Recreation and Parks Department will host Caravan to Candyland from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 23 at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. The drive-through trunk-or-treat is for ages 12 and younger. Business or other groups may call 329-4541 or 329-4968 to register to participate as hosts. Cost is $5 per vehicle, and proceeds will benefit the department’s specialized recreation program. Sign up at webtrac.greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567.
Trunk or Treat
Pitt Home Buyers will host Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 24 at Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road. Individuals, organizations and businesses are invited to decorate a trunk and give away candy at the event. Cash prizes will be awarded for the three best decorated trunks. Admission for trunk or treaters is $10 per vehicle. Ten percent of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Meals On Wheels for seniors. Visit https://fb.me/e/38ROr2BgV.
Craft Fair
An outdoor vendor and craft Fair will be held at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 24. Food trucks also will be on site. For more information call 752-1717.
Field of Honor extended
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, has been extended through Nov. 11 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Flags are displayed in honor or in memory of local heroes. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.
Voter411ENC.org is a new website offering nonpartisan information about Pitt County candidates in their own words. The site is available now through Election Day. Voter411ENC.org also briefs voters on the responsibilities of local elected positions on the ballot, and it provides a link to the county’s voter registration webpage.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
