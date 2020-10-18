Drive-through immunization
Drive-through childhood immunization clinics for middle and high school students will be held 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 19, 21, 26 and 28 at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Appointments for the clinics and kindergarten immunization updates are required by calling 252-902-2449. State law requires immunizations for kindergarten entry, seventh- and 12th-grade students. Visit https://immunize.nc.gov/schools/k-12.htm for more information. Effective Aug. 1, a booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine is required for all students entering the 12th grade or by 17 years of age.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register unless otherwise noted.
Wills and Trusts — the Basics, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Gardening Class: Transplanting, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Rhine Getaway River Cruise, Nov. 3-11. Price starts at only $3,099 per person, including airfare. Taking deposits now.
Machine quilting class, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4, 18, 25 and Dec. 2. Cost is $50. Call for supplies list in addition to registration.
Flu vaccine clinic 9-11 a.m. Nov. 5. Medicare card required.
Create your own Christmas wreath, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 9. Call for supplies list in addition to registration.
Jewelry class, making holiday earrings, 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Cost is $5.
Christmas ornament class, 10-11 a.m. Nov. 16. Cost is $3.
Road to Resources: Home Safe Home: Medication Safety and Poison Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Nov. 16.
Free advance care planning and education clinic, 9-11 a.m., Nov. 18. Picture identification is required.
Gardening class: Fall pruning, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18.
Healthy aging symposium
East Carolina University’s Aging Well Together program will host the Enriching the Future Symposium on Aging starting at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The interactive webinar is free and no registration is required. Topics include: technology for mature adults, resources for caregivers; the MIND diet to slow cognitive decline; Alzheimer’s research and resources; aging in place; and understanding probate and how to avoid it. Each session lasts 50 minutes with time for questions. Email healthyaging@ecu.edu for links to the sessions or visit this column for the flyer.
Historical walk
Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a Greenville Historical Walking tour with Roger Kammerer beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 25. No pre-registration is required. Participants should meet at the Laughinghouse Clock at Five Points, the corner of Fifth and Evans Street. The two-hour tour of the downtown area highlights Greenville’s people, buildings and historical events. Walking shoes are recommended.
Haunting of River Park
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host The Haunting of River Park North on Oct. 24. The event will include a meet and greet with a snake, a spooky-themed craft and other activities. Children may come in costume. Reservations are required, and enrollment is limited. Times are from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. or 3-4:30 p.m. Registration fee is $5 for city residents and $7 for others. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
Candy creatures
A Time for Science, 949 Contentnea Creek, Grifton, will host Candy Creatures of the Night Trick or Treat Trail from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30. Participants will learn about animals and receive treats to take home. Cost is $5 each. Register at atimeforscience.org.
