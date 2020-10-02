Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
DSS holiday fund
The Pitt County Department of Social Services is seeking donations to ensure foster children in its care will receive a visit from Santa and have a happy holiday. Send donations and contributions to the department at 1717 W. Fifth St., Greenville, NC 27834-1695, Attn: Foster Care Special Needs & Holiday Fund. Contact Chandra Mewborn, 902-1244, chandra.mewborn@pittcountync.gov.
Voter registration
Several community service organizations are hosting a voter registration drive from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at Festival Park, 119 E. Water St., Washington, N.C. Radio personality John Moore will be broadcasting and hosting along with DJ Booski 808. Red Hots Mobile Food Truck will provide food while supplies last. Masks, hand sanitizer and goodies will be available. Candidates are welcome.
Blessing of the animals
First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., will host a drive-by blessing of the animals event from 4-6 p.m. Sunday in the church parking lot. Participants are asked to wear face coverings.
COVID testing
A free COVID-19 testing and food giveaway event will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at St. Stephen AME Zion Church, 709 Walnut St., Farmville. For information contact Pastor Margaret Blackman at 412-1432.
Fall festival
Elm Grove OFWB Church, 5403 Weyerhaeyser Road, Ayden, will host a fall festival Oct. 11 in the family life center. The event will include a barbecue chicken dinner sale from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Plates are $8 and tickets are available at the door. Baked and homemade goods also are for sale. A snack bar and grill will open at 5:15 p.m. with an auction to follow at 6 p.m. Call 746-3534 for tickets or more information.
Homecoming service
Little Creek OFWB Church, located off of N.C. 903 in the Scuffleton community of Greene County, will hold its 292nd annual homecoming on Sunday. The Rev. Phillip Wood, pastor, will preside. The address is 55 Edwards Bridge Road, Ayden. No meal will be served due to COVID-19. Call 746-6306.
Blessing of the animals
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St., Greenville, will celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi with a drive-through blessing of the animals from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday. Free-will donations of cleaning supplies and monetary gifts will be accepted for the Pitt County Animal Shelter and Pitt Friends. Pet photographs may be brought in lieu of the animals. COVID-compliant; rain or shine.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/