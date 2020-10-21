Drive-in Shrek
A free drive-in movie screening of “Shrek” will be offered at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. U.S. Cellular is bringing a 52-foot screen and providing snacks. People 18 and older can register for a parking pass. The fairgrounds will open at 5:30 p.m. and parking spots have been mapped out to safely accommodate up to 250 vehicles. Visit driveingreenville.uscellular.com.
Trunk or treat
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Caravan to Candyland from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. The drive-through trunk-or-treat event is for ages 12 and younger. Business or other groups may call 329-4541 or 329-4968 to register to participate as hosts. Cost is $5 per vehicle, and proceeds will benefit the department’s specialized recreation program. Sign up at webtrac.greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department will host a showing of “The Addams Family” at 7 p.m. Friday at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Parking opens at 6 p.m. Movies are free and space is available for about 50 cars.
Art opening
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception for “Close to Home” by North Carolina artist John Beerman, from 6-8 p.m. Friday. All the paintings, including still lifes and landscape pieces, were created during the pandemic shutdown. The reception will take place in the gallery and along the portico; social distancing will be maintained. Preview online at www.cityartgallery.com. To schedule a private showing, email art@cityartgreenville.com or call 353-7000.
Acting workshops
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host virtual acting classes Saturday featuring professional actor Carl Kennedy. “Act Right: The Stage vs. The Screen” will be held from 10 a.m.-noon, followed by “Acting Means Business: How to Get Started in the Acting Industry” from 1-3 p.m. Cost is $25 per class or $45 for both. Some scholarships are available. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com or email info@magnoliaartscenter.com.
Historical walk
The Pitt County Historical Society is hosting a Greenville Historical Walking tour with Roger Kammerer at 3 p.m. Sunday. Participants should meet at the Laughinghouse Clock at Five Points, the corner of Fifth and Evans Street. The two-hour tour of the downtown area highlights Greenville’s people, buildings and historical events. Walking shoes recommended.
Craft Fair
An outdoor vendor and craft fair will be held at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Food trucks also will be on site. For more information call 752-1717.
Haunting of River Park
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host The Haunting of River Park North on Saturday. The event will include a meet-and-greet with a snake, a spooky-themed craft and other activities. Children may come in costume. Reservations are required. Times are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. or 3-4:30 p.m. Registration is $5 for city residents and $7 for others. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., is hosting auditions for children and teens who will be filmed performing monologues or two-person plays for the center’s online performing arts series. Ages 7-12 will participate in “We Double Dare You” monologues. Ages 13 and older will participate in “This Really Happened … or Maybe It Didn’t.” Visit www.magnoliaartscenter.com/monologue-auditions or email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com. The deadline is Oct. 30.